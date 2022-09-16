Ex-Alabama RB Making ‘Incredible’ NFL Return After Gunshot Wounds [LOOK]

Former stand-out Alabama running back and current Washington Commanders rookie, Brian Robinson, recently suffered multiple gun shot wounds during an attempted robbery on August 28. Initially, it wasn’t known how long he would be out, but it appears that he is making incredible progress in his recovery.

The Commanders released a statement regarding his recovery on Thursday. “Brian Robinson continues to make progress in his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds. He was on a stationary bike Wednesday, and on Thursday he was doing agility drills. Robinson still has a long way to go, but his progress is certainly incredible.”

Even more impressive however, is the short video put out on Twitter of Robinson doing agility ladder drills after only 18 days of recovery.

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson was shot twice in his right leg on Aug. 28. He’s already back on the practice field 🙌 @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/zDZ1s4OuGX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2022

The only visible sign that anything is amiss with Robinson is his heavily wrapped right leg, but his movement appears to be, for all intents and purposes, unaffected.

Attempted Robbery of Brian Robinson

On Sunday August 28, Robinson was approached by two teens believed to be between 15 and 17 years old. The teens both brandished guns in an attempt to steal Robinson’s Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Robinson struggled with the suspects and managed to wrestle away one of the suspect’s gun, but unfortunately was shot twice by the other suspect. The two suspects managed to flee the scene which has led to the District of Columbia Police Department to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

MPD seeks assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 1000 blk of H Street, NE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/8C4KMpH1oZ pic.twitter.com/GDojfaESWb — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 30, 2022

Robinson was taken to a local D.C. area hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds; one to his leg and the other to his hip. On Monday August 29, less than 24 hours after being shot, Robinson posted on Instagram saying “Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” Later that day, Robinson was released from the hospital to begin his recovery. That same day police released more details regarding the shooting and the suspected gunmen.

Reactions and Support for Robinson

As the news and details of Robinson’s shooting began to spread, reactions and support came rolling in from friends and family as well and teammates and coaches both past and present. Late in the evening of August 28, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera put out a statement on his Twitter account saying: “I just got done visiting with Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Robinson’s former coach at Alabama, Nick Saban, discussed the incident in a press conference shortly after the shooting, saying that he had texted with Robinson, sending his thoughts and prayers and also expounding on Robinson’s condition, saying in part: “Even to the point where they think he may be able to come back and play at some point in the season,” Saban said. “We’re hopeful for that and will keep our fingers crossed. We’re just glad that this is not something that is critical to his future or putting his life in jeopardy in the short term.”