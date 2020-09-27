Waiver Wire Week 4: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

The one sure thing about any fantasy football champion is their ability to dominate the waiver wire. As we approach the one-month mark for this NFL season, there is still plenty of talented waiver wire pickups available in most leagues, and my job is to give you the top pickups.

If there is one word to describe this fantasy football season, it is the consistent confusion on everything from how the ongoing pandemic will impact the football games to the large number of injuries that have already plagued the NFL season. With no preseason games, fantasy football drafts were more difficult than usual, and it only took two weeks for many of the top players to sustain significant injuries.

The lack of consistent running back options has caused more confusion with the combination of injuries AND many teams turning to a running back-by-committee approach. It is bad enough that Saquon Barkley is out for the year, but the Giants have not made it clear who they plan to rely on for the rest of the season.

One thing that is certain is you should run, not walk, to your waiver wire if Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is available in your league. Jefferson was selected late in a lot of redraft leagues, but there is always the chance that he is still sitting on waivers. The same can also be said for Rams running back Darrell Henderson. There are plenty of other solid options if someone already beat you to snagging Jefferson and Henderson.

There are a number of rookie wide receivers that are worth grabbing as stash candidates if you have a roster spot. Here are just a few other first-year wideouts to consider: Tee Higgins, Gabe Davis, Laviska Shenault and Bryan Edwards.

Michael Thomas May Return in Week 4

The good news is there are some injuries that were not season-ending. Michael Thomas appears to be eying a return to the field sooner rather than later with the chance for a Week 4 return.

“New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who will miss his second straight game Sunday night with a high ankle sprain, was ‘moving really well’ during Friday’s workout and wants to play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, a league source told ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed. “Thomas’ availability ultimately will hinge on whether he is cleared by doctors, but the record-setting receiver “looked good” this weekend, according to the source.”

The hope is that Christian McCaffrey will return just in time to help you with your playoff run as well. Here is a look at the best waiver wire pickups heading into Week 4. We will continue to update this list as more games are completed.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings Heading Into Week 4

RANKING PLAYER 1. WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings 2. RB Devonta Freeman, Giants 3. WR Greg Ward, Eagles 4. RB Rex Burkhead, Patriots 5. RB Jeff Wilson, 49ers 6. TE Mo Alie-Cox, Colts 7. WR Tre’Quan Smith, Saints 8. RB Brian Hill, Falcons 9. WR Laviska Shenault, Jaguars 10. WR Bryan Edwards, Raiders 11. WR Tee Higgins, Bengals 12. WR Gabe Davis, Bills 13. QB Jared Goff, Rams

