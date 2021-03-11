Falcons Give Matt Ryan Another Weapon in New Mock Draft

It’s a new week which means a new mock draft. With the No. 4 overall pick, the Falcons don’t trade up or down and they don’t select a rookie quarterback, no.

Instead, the Falcons draft tight end, Kyle Pitts, out of Florida in Pro Football Focus’s latest NFL mock draft.

“The Falcons are in a weird spot, and we’re going to learn a lot about how they perceive themselves in this draft,” Seth Galina explains his reasoning behind his mock pick. “The team will signal the transition away from the Matt Ryan era if they select a QB here. If not, they probably believe they have the roster to compete if some things break their way in 2021. They could take a linebacker like Micah Parsons, but one linebacker isn’t going to turn things around single-handedly. The fourth overall pick is also too high to draft a linebacker. If it’s not a quarterback, then give Ryan another weapon — that’s Kyle Pitts.”

Kyle Pitts’ Scouting Report

The 6-6 and 246-pound tight end caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Gators. In 2020, Pitts reeled in 43 passes for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Pitts is extremely versatile and played quarterback before moving to tight end. He can be cross-trained as a wide receiver or tight end.

The Draft Network sums up Pitts’ scouting report below:

As a former quarterback, Kyle Pitts’ journey to tight end started one day at summer football camp while at Temple. Moved to tight end in an experimental role, his future remained there following that day. At Florida, he became a focal point of the team’s offense. From multiple platforms he proved to be a dominant option in the passing game as well as a serviceable threat as a run blocker. At 6-foot-6, he plays just as big as his size indicates. More in the role of a big receiver, Pitts can align outside, in the slot, or place his hand in the dirt in-line. As an F tight end, his combination of size, athleticism, and hands makes him a multi-level threat for creative offensive coordinators. As a run blocker, he’s sustainable and willing as a one-on-one blocker, but also isn’t afraid to get his face dirty in the box, either. Pitts will need to go to a team that can use him in creative ways with an outside-the-box thinker orchestrating the offense that allows his assets to shine.

Pitts Would Make Matt Ryan’s Job Easier

The Falcons have their quarterback in Matt Ryan and while they need two more on the depth chart, it’s not necessarily a priority.

Other weapons to help Ryan is a priority whether that is on the offensive line or another target to throw to. Pitts would join Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and paired up Hayden Hurst––that could make for a beautiful nightmare.

Arthur Smith has been known to feature two tight ends in his offensive scheme in the past and if Pitts is the best in the 2021 draft class, it might be hard to pass him up…especially if the Falcons are lacking a backfield.

However, Pitts is not a No. 4 pick and if the Falcons want him, it would be best if they trade back to acquire more picks plus him.

