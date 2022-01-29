Adama Traore Sends Message to Xavi After Securing Barcelona Move

Barcelona new signing Adama Traore had some words for his new manager Xavi Hernandez after sealing a return to the Camp Nou after seven years away from the club.

The Catalan giants have announced the winger will spend the rest of the season at Barcelona on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and that the deal does include a purchase option.

🔥 Agreement for the loan of @AdamaTrd37 until June 30, 2022. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 29, 2022

Traore has now opened up on his move back to Barca and says he wants to repay the trust shown in him by manager Xavi with his performances on the pitch, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I’m very happy that Xavi has trusted me and I hope to return that confidence on the pitch. I have the opportunity to learn from a coach who is a legend at the club and that will help me continue to grow as a player,” he said. “The most important thing now is to talk to the coach to see what he wants from me. There, I will give one hundred percent.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Adama Back at Barcelona

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona in 2004 and came through the club’s La Masia academy, eventually making four first-team appearances before leaving for Aston Villa in 2015.

Traore says the Catalans already know all about his qualities but he wants to continue to improve and develop his game now he’s back at Barcelona and working under club legend Xavi.

“The qualities that have brought me here are the ones I’ve always had. Obviously I’ve grown as a player in all this time, but the people from the academy know what my qualities are,” he added. “My goal is to learn day by day. I always say that an Adama who doesn’t learn from the day before is a lost Adama.”

The winger also made it clear how delighted he is to be heading back to the club where he grew up in an interview with Barca TV.

“I’m so happy to come back here. I think it’s been a long time. So for me it’s a special moment because it’s been many years,” he said. “I grew up here in his town with my family and friends and so I’m very happy and it’s a special moment. After that I would like to give back that happiness on the pitch.”

What Can Barca Fans Expect From Traore?

Barcelona’s new signing is best known for his explosive pace, willingness to dribble and incredible physique. The winger certainly looks a lot different than he did the last time he wore a Barcelona shirt, as shown by ESPN.

La Masia graduate Adama Traore has returned to Barcelona. He's all grown up 💪 pic.twitter.com/3j1KzLOwnp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 29, 2022

It’s fair to say Traore’s statistics in the Premier League, after spells at Aston Villa and Wolves, are not particularly impressive. He has only scored eight times and contributed just 14 assists in 160 top flight appearances.

However. there is one stat that stands out and is one which Barca fans will enjoy, as shown by ESPN.

Adama Traore (91) has completed more take-ons than Vinicius Jr. (65) this season 👀 No LaLiga player has completed more 💨 pic.twitter.com/McmLvneIdi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 29, 2022

Traore now has the chance to try and earn a permanent move to Barcelona over the next six months. The new signing will be hoping to make his second debut for the club in Barca’s next game, a huge match against Atletico Madrid in Sunday, February 6.

READ NEXT: Barca Fear ‘Worst Possible Scenario’ With Dembele: Report

