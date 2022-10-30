‘Fake News!’ Agent Slams Rumors Barcelona New Boy Wants Out

Franck Kessie only arrived at Barcelona in the summer transfer window on a free transfer from AC Milan but has already had to put up with rumors claiming he wants to leave.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled for game time this season, making just two Premier League starts, which has led to rumors he could be willing to head back to Italy at the end of the campaign.

However, his agent has now set the record straight and insisted that Kessie is not thinking about leaving Barcelona. George Atangana told Mundo Deportivo that the currently rumors flying around are completely untrue.

“They are fake news, totally false,” he said. “Kessie is very happy at Barça. He’s only been at the club for a few months and is still in the process of adapting to the team and the Barça style of play, which is different from other clubs, and, therefore, it takes time.”

Atangana also insisted that Kessie is optimistic he will play more as the season progresses and is not worried about his future at the Camp Nou. “Kessie will continue working to earn a place in the team,” he added. “He is not a player who gives up easily. He had other offers in the summer and bet heavily on Barça.”

Xavi Talks Kessie Playing Time

Manager Xavi has been asked about Kessie’s playing time this season and has insisted the midfielder will get chances to impress but warned competition for places is intense at the Camp Nou.

“Here it’s Barça, so the competition is fierce,” he explained. “He’s training really well, but he’s being a great professional. I’m sure he will get his minutes throughout the season.”

Kessie is battling with Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Pablo Torre for a first-team spot and is finding it difficult to make an impact following his move.

However, the former AC Milan is likely to get minutes in midweek when Barcelona complete their group stage campaign against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

The game is a dead rubber as Barca have already been eliminated from the tournament but will offer fringe players the chance to show Xavi what they can do and stake a claim for more regular minutes.

Kessie Praises Xavi

Kessie hasn’t spoken out about his playing time at Barcelona but has been full of praise for manager Xavi. The midfielder has credited the coach with raising spirits after disappointing results against Inter and Real Madrid, as reported by Football Espana.

“After a difficult week the team were affected by the end of it, but [we] showed character and the will to do things well,” he said. “If we have come back like this, then it is also thanks to Xavi and the staff, who have known how to find the solution, and restore morale and motivation to the team.”

The midfielder will be hoping for more game time as the season progresses but may well have to be patient given the wealth of options at Xavi’s disposal this season.

