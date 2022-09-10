Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record

Barcelona are renowned for bringing exciting young starlets through the club’s famed La Masia youth academy and look to have yet another very special talent on their hands.

Lamine Yamal, who has already been called up by Xavi for first team training this season, scored a double on his debut for Barcelona’s Under-19 side on Saturday, September 10.

The youngster has opened his account at the age of 15 years, one month and 28 days, beating the previous record held by another special Barcelona talent, Ansu Fati.

Fati went straight from the Under-19 team to the first team at Barcelona, never playing for the reserve side, but only scored his first goal for Juvenil A at the age of 15 years, 10 months and eight days.

Yamal actually ended the game with two goals. The teenager scored Barca’s third in a 5-0 win over CD Ebro and his performance will undoubtedly add to the excitement surrounding the player at Barcelona.

⌚️ Min 77: GOOOOOL DEL JUVENIL A!! (5-0) ⚽️ Doblet de Lamine Yamal!#FCBMasia 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/oYsTaXUxfY — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) September 10, 2022

The teenager is already considered one of the most exciting prospects at La Masia, while it has been reported that Xavi is already “in love” with the teenager’s quality and potential.

Why Is Yamal So Special?

Yamal has already been likened to Fati and Lionel Messi and is a versatile, tricky attacker. The teenager can play at center-forward or out wide and clearly has an eye for goal. He’s currently featuring with players far older which makes his achievements even more impressive.

🎥 Lamine Yamal Highlights 💭 How long till we see him in the first team? ✍️ @Nyctophile1_ pic.twitter.com/ISgTsBamJd — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) September 4, 2022

Marca have already dubbed Yamal Barcelona’s ‘mini-Messi’ although comparisons with the club legend are not helpful and will only heap unnecessary pressure on the youngster’s shoulders.

Yet Barcelona will be thrilled if Yamal can follow in the footsteps of Messi and Fati and go on to star for the first team. Fati is still only 19 but already holds a host of records for the Catalan giants.

📊 — Ansu Fati's records:

– The youngest player to score a double in the League.

– The youngest player to score in the Champions League.

– The youngest player to score in the League.

– The youngest player to score with Barcelona in the League. [md] — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 4, 2020

Fati’s career has been disrupted by injury in recent seasone but the teenager remains one of the club’s brightest talents and Barca will be hoping he can stay fit and get back on track in 2022-23.

Ansu Talks Barcelona Forwards

Barcelona certainly don’t lack for quality forwards with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha having arrived in the summer to bolster the attack. Fati has spoken to TUDN about the new signings and feels the competition for places is a positive sign.

“It’s true that we have many forwards, but I think that is a good thing. We all have to be ready to start from the bench in some matches, and be ready to come on at any moment. I know that I can’t relax, and it motivates me,” he said. “We all know how good Lewandowski and Raphinha are. Competition is good. The season is long and we all have to be ready to play.”

There’s no doubt competition for places is fierce but Fati has already proved there’s a path into the first team from the youth set-up at Barcelona which should offer Yamal plenty of motivation.

