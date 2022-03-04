Barcelona ‘Reach Full Agreement’ With Spanish Wonderkid: Report

Barcelona look set to continue to bet on youth by completing a deal to bring highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre to the Camp Nou next season from Racing Santander.

The Catalans have already “reached full agreement” with the player on contract and personal terms, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Barca are said to be “convinced” the midfielder “could be the next Pedri.”

Torre is expected to sign initially for Barcelona B but the club’s idea is to use him in the first team as much as possible, as reported by Diario AS. The club do not want him spending time on the sidelines so want him to play as much as possible “either with the first team or with the reserve team.”

The youngster has chosen to play for Barcelona despite interest from Real Madrid. The midfielder also shares an agent with Xavi Hernandez, Gerard Pique, and Samuel Umtiti which may have helped Barca’s cause.

Barca are expected to pay an initial €5 million to Racing for Torres and the rest will be made up of variables that could see the price rise as high as €15m. The deal is said to be similar to the one Barca used when signing Pedri from Las Palmas.

What Can Torre Bring to Barcelona?

Torre will link up with a host of exciting young midfield talents at Barcelona including Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, and Gavi. Both Nico and Gavi have broken into the first team this season and cemented their places in the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Torre has also impressed in the current campaign. The midfielder has played 21 games for Racing in 2021-22, starting eight times, and has scored six goals for his team who are currently top of the Primera División RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football. Torre was named the league’s Player of the Month for December after some impressive showings.





Pablo Torre – All 12 Goals & Assists 2021/22 Watch all 12 goals and assist from new Barcelona signing Pablo Torre in the 2021/22 season for Real Racing Club. Barcelona and Real Madrid battled it out to sign the wonder kid but Barca won to sign the 18-year-old. He's shown great technical ability, scored wonderful free-kicks and despite his height has a good few… 2022-03-04T14:00:03Z

The youngster is a creative, attacking midfielder who is also a handy asset from set-pieces. He’s scored two direct free-kicks already this season and has also been capped by the Spain Under-19 team.

Another Pedri For Barcelona?

If Torre can have the same impact at Barcelona as Pedri has done since his arrival from Las Palmas in 2020, then the Catalans will have secured yet another bargain.

Pedri quickly became a regular at the Camp Nou and is now one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet. The Barcelona boss has already made it plain just how highly he rates the midfielder, as reported by ESPN.

“There is no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri — and he is only 19!” he said. “He is absolutely superlative. How he turns, his understanding of space and time and the fact he uses both feet. It is amazing to have him in the team and we must take care of him.”

Barca’s future is looking increasingly bright since Xavi returned, particularly with young players such as Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres becoming key players already at the Camp Nou.

