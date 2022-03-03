Barcelona Offer 5-Year Deal Worth €190M to Top Target: Report

Barcelona are one of several top European clubs who continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland ahead of the summer transfer window.

President Joan Laporta has already met with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola to discuss a potential move to the Camp Nou and even made an offer, according to David Bernabéu for Deportes Cuatro.

Barcelona are willing to offer a contract that runs for the next five seasons and is worth €190 million gross. The Catalans would pay Haaland €20m in his first campaign, €30m in his second, €40m in the third and then €55m in the fourth and fifth years of the deal.

The payments to Haaland are staggered due to the club’s current difficult economic situation which are being resolved. Laporta said in January that Barcelona are “back as big players” in the transfer market and that “everything is possible if we do things well.”

However, it’s worth noting that Barcelona would also have to pay a transfer fee to Dortmund. The forward has a release clause in his contract that allows him to leave for €75m in summer 2022, as reported by Marca.

Barcelona are now said to be “waiting for the player’s response” to the offer. Raiola would prefer a contract that consisted of three years plus the option for two more, while Real Madrid Bayern, Manchester City are PSG are also options for Haaland.

Xavi Flies Out To Meet Haaland?

Barcelona coach Xavi and sporting adviser Jordi Cruyff have also reportedly been in touch with Haaland. The duo flew out to Munich on Tuesday, March 1 to meet with the Norwegian, as reported by L’Esportiu.

Haaland is currently in the German city recovering from a muscle injury that means he is currently sidelined. The forward has not featured for Borussia Dortmund because of the problem since the end of January.

The striker has already spoken to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola regarding a potential move to the Premier League. Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, played for the Citizens for three years during his career.

Dortmund Expect Decision Soon

Speculation regarding Haaland’s future is likely to contine, as he’s one of Europe’s hottest properties, although his club is expecting a decision on what he will do next shortly.

Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watkze told RTL he does not expect the long-running transfer saga to drag on for too much longer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Certainly it will be resolved in the next few weeks, maybe a month, maybe six weeks,” he said. “If he decides to leave, we will handle it as we always have. We have lost some great goalscorers in the past like Robert Lewandowski or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. someone new again.”

Haaland is in the midst of another prolific campaign for the Bundesliga club. The striker has scored 16 times in just 14 league appearances for Borussia Dortmund in 2021-22.

