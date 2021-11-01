Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero Sends Message After Being Ruled Out

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has sent a message after being ruled out of action for at least three months after undergoing cardiac examinations.

The Catalan giants have confirmed Aguero will not play again until 2022 at the earliest after being “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process.” The club added that over the next three months, “the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.”

Aguero has responded to the news with a post on social media. He wrote on Twitter, “I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today.”

The striker was sent to hospital on Saturday after reporting chest discomfort during the first half of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves at the Camp Nou in La Liga which forced him to be taken off and replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

Aguero was subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, which is a a heart rhythm frequency disorder, as reported by Vero Brunati for Diario Sport.

Aguero ‘Distraught’ By Long Lay-Off

The 34-year-old is said to be “distraught” by confirmation he will miss the next three months, as reported by Brunati. Aguero’s girlfriend is currently with the Barcelona star, while his mother and brother are due to travel from Madrid to to help support the striker in what is a very difficult moment.

Brunati adds that Aguero had been looking forward to finally playing regularly for Barcelona after making his comeback from injury and debuting for the Catalan giants in a 3-1 win over Valencia in October.

However, Aguero must now focus on his recovery which has put his career in some doubt. The striker is said to be “worried” about his future and whether he will be able to continue as a professional footballer.

Barcelona Players Offer Support

Barcelona players have been quick to offer support to the Argentine. Center-back Gerard Pique sent a message on Twitter. He wrote, “Lots of strength Sergio Aguero! We’ll see you at war again soon!”

Team-mates Memphis Depay, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, and Ronald Araujo also sent messages of support and good wishes on Instagram stories, as reported by Diario Sport.

Aguero’s former Manchester City team-mates have also had been quick to offer comfort. Aymeric Laporte has made it clear he’s thinking about the Barcelona striker at this difficult time.

Expert Offers Insight Into Aguero’s Condition

It remains to be seen what will happen next with regards Aguero but an expert has offered some insight into his condition. Norberto Debbag, an Argentine cardiologist, spoke to Ole about the striker’s situation, as reported by Marca.

“An arrhythmia can be studied within 24 hours, the diagnosis will already be in place. Ventricular ones are the most complicated because there is damage to the structure of the heart, whilst Atrial arrhythmias are more benign, which can be solved with medication,” he said. “We have no details about Aguero but it won’t take long to find out, just when he will play again will depend on the time of arrhythmia that is detected.”

Aguero’s situation adds to Barcelona’s current problems. The Catalans have suffered a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in ninth place in the table in Spain, and are without a permanent manager after sacking Ronald Koeman following the 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

