Barcelona Confirm Striker Sergio Aguero Set For Long Lay-Off

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero is facing a lengthy lay-off after undergoing cardiac tests in hospital. The striker was substituted during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Alaves and later admitted to hospital.

The Catalan giants offered an update on Aguero’s progress on social media and announced he will miss at least the next three months of the 2021-22 season via the club’s official website.

“The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr.Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process,” read a statement. “The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barça v Alavés game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho.”

Aguero had only just returned to action for Barcelona after missing the start of the season with a calf injury picked up in pre-season. The Argentina international has made five appearances so far for the Catalans and opened his goalscoring account for his new club against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Boss Barjuan Says Aguero Is ‘Calm’

Barcelona interim coach Sergi Barjuan revealed he had spoken to Aguero in hospital during his pre-match press conference ahead of the team’s Champions League clash against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, November 2.

“Kun’s absence is very important,” he told reporters. “I spoke with him yesterday and he is calm. He is locked away in his room, but he is calm.”

Aguero had started Barca’s draw against Alaves but felt unwell in the first half. The stretcher was called for the striker but he was able to walk off the pitch. Barca confirmed after the match he had gone to hospital for cardiac tests.

Support For Aguero

Aguero has already received support from former Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling. The England international played alongside the striker for six years at the Etihad Stadium and sent a message to the forward on Twitter.

Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/bjKztuzWTA — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 31, 2021

Manchester City also sent a message on Twitter. The Premier League champions wrote, “Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery, [Sergio]. We’re with you.”

Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who is currently out injured, has also sent a message of support. He wrote on Twitter, “We are with you.”

READ NEXT: Messi Names Barcelona Youngster Who Has Impressed Him