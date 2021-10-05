Jordi Alba Baffled By Barcelona Bench During Atletico Clash [WATCH]

All is not well at Barcelona and a new video clip has revealed some telling insight about the club during Saturday’s 2-0 La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Staidum.

Coach Ronald Koeman was forced to watch the game from the stands due to a touchline ban which meant his assistants Alfreud Schreuder, Henrik Larsson and goalkeeping coach José Ramón de la Fuente were on the bench.

The trio are captured watching and discussing the match in the dugout and are in touch with Koeman via telephone. Left-back Jordi Alba is sent to warm-up but is then told to sit back down and did not come on.

Footage from Movistar shows Alba asking for an explanation and being dismissed by Larsson, while De la Fuente simply shrugs and then shyly points upwards which suggests the decision not to bring on Alba came from Koeman in the stands.

Alba then cuts a frustrated figure on the Barcelona bench as center-back Clement Lenglet goes on instead for the final minutes of the match.

Larsson a Alba: Siéntate ya. Que te sientes.😆 pic.twitter.com/0WwIQQeesU — Sԋααɳ CULÉ ⚽️ (@culeenlima) October 4, 2021

First-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez handed Barcelona a first La Liga defeat of the season and put more pressure on Koeman. The Catalan giants have won just three matches all season in all competitions and just one of their last six.

Alba was back in the Barcelona squad for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury in a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in September. The defender is usually a regular in Koeman’s starting XI but did not feature at all against Atletico despite being passed fit for the match.

Barcelona’s Injured Stars Set To Return

Saturday’s result leaves Barcelona down in ninth place in the table, albeit with a game in hand, and in need of a turnaround in form once La Liga resumes after the current international break.

Barca will be boosted by the return of some key players from injury in the coming weeks which will boost Koeman’s options. Alba, Pedri, and summer signing Sergio Aguero should all be fit to face Valencia on October 17, according to Diario Sport.

The international break will also allow teenage striker Ansu Fati more time to work on his fitness. The 18-year-old has made his return after 10 months out with a knee injury but is yet to make his first start since his comeback.

Barcelona also hope to have Ousmane Dembele available again in November. The Frenchman had knee surgery in June which has seen him miss the start of the season for the Catalan giants.

The reinforcements will be needed with Barca facing some big games which could decide Koeman’s future at the club. Valencia up up first followed by a visit from Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League and then a first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid.

