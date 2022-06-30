Barcelona Allow ‘Future Busquets’ To Leave on Free Transfer

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday, June 30 the departure of several youngsters, including 21-year-old midfielder Jandro Orellana, who has long been tipped to take over from captain Sergio Busquets at the Camp Nou.

Jandro is one of 11 Barcelona B players to leave following the expiry of their contracts. Lucas de Vega and Gerard Fernández ‘Peque’ are also walking away from the Camp Nou before the start of the 2022-23 season.

❗ Jandro, Lucas i Peque causen baixa al Barça B ℹ A més, tampoc seguiran 'Peque' Polo, Guillem, Ramos Mingo, Arnau Solà, Igor Gomes i Àlex Ruiz, a més de Rodado i Escobar, que finalitzen el període de cessió 🔗 https://t.co/wNjOpkLql8 pic.twitter.com/qsBHsnimpI — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) June 30, 2022

The remaining eight players to leave Barcelona are: Carlos ‘Peque’ Polo, Guillem Jaime, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Arnau Solà, Igor Gomes and Àlex Ruiz. Loanees Rodado and Escobar will also return to their parent clubs after the conclusion of their deals.

It’s certainly been a big summer of change at Barcelona B, who will be known as Barca Atletic from next season. Top scorer Ferran Jutgla has already been sold to Club Brugge, captain Arnau Comas has joined Swiss side Basel, and goalkeeper Lazar Carevic has signed for Vojvodina.

The team will also have a new manager in time for the new season. Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Barjuan is no longer the coach. Former Barcelona star Rafa Marquez is expectd to take over the position, as reported by Relevo.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Busquets Talks Future

Jandro had appeared to be a potential successor to Barcelona after impressing for the youth sides. The midfielder joined Barcelona at the age of 14 but his career has been hampered by injuries which have stalled his development.

Replacing Busquets will certainly not be an easy task but is something Barcelona will have to do, potentially in 2023. The 33-year-old captain is out of contract at the end of next season and could decide to call time on his stellar career at the Camp Nou.

Busquets spoke about his future at the end of the season while on international duty with Spain, as reported by Marca.

“I have a contract with Barcelona for one more season, and with the national team, I have the World Cup in mind. From there, I will see how everything goes, now it’s not important,” he said. “I want to finish the season strongly and start the Nations League well. Then the World Cup will come and the fight for objectives with Barca next season.”

Neves An Option For Barcelona?

One player who has been tipped as a potential replacement for Busquets is Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Catalans are keen on the midfielder but won’t make a move until next summer, according to Diario Sport.

Barca can’t currently meet the Premier League side’s valuation and will wait until next summer when Neves will be cheaper as he will be heading into the final year of his contract at Molineux.

Xavi and his staff also know that Busquets will continue for another season and so a replacement is not needed immediately. The captain will turn 34 in July but remains a key player for Barca and was a virtual ever-present last season, making 51 appearances in all competitions.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report