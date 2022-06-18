Barcelona Fear Ansu Fati Has Made ‘A Big Mistake:’ Report

Barcelona’s teenager striker Ansu Fati has endured a miserable time due to injury problems over the last two seasons and there are growing concerns his fitness problems are still an issue.

The 19-year-old has returned to action after a hamstring injury but is “is not yet ready for the highest level of competition” and “is still far from ready,” according to reporter Achraf Ben Ayad.

Fati opted for conservative treatment on his injury rather than undergoing surgery again but his decision has not gone down well with the Catalan giants. Indeed Ayad adds the club fear Fati “should have had” the operation and has “made a big mistake.”

The teenager returned to action for Barcelona in May after over three months in the sidelines. He made five appearances for Xavi’s side before the end of the 2021-22 season but all came off the bench.

Fati was then called into the Spain squad for Nations League fixtures by manager Luis Enrique. However, the forward did not play a single minute in Spain’s four games against the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Portugal.

Luis Enrique Explains Fati’s Lack of Action

Spain boss Luis Enrique did open up on his decision not to use Fati in the team’s run of fixtures in the Nations League at a news conference ahead of his team’s match against the Czechs. The coach hinted that although Fati was looking good physically he was lacking match fitness.

“I think I’m going to refer to my reply when we called him up after not playing as a starter for his club. I said that we wanted to motivate him and include him in the dynamic, see what he can do with and without the ball,” he said. “I wanted to see him in training with the national team and see his level. After seeing him, I am pleasantly optimistic. The injury is recovered but so far I haven’t seen him at the level I want.”

However, the former Barcelona manager did go on to say he was confident the youngster will be able to get back to his best and put his long-standing injury problems behind him.

“I have seen him better in terms of confidence. He is a recovered player and we have treated him as such,” he added. “I have no doubt that he will return to his level. He is a unique player. You don’t have to be in a hurry with the youngsters. Ansu is coming off a very difficult year.”

Fati Talks Injury Woes

Fati has opened up on his injury problems and highlighted just how difficult he has found the last few years. The teenager burst onto the scene at Barcelona in sensational style but was then sidelined by knee injuries that required multiple surgeries.

The attacker returned to action only to pick up a hamstring injury in January 2022. Fati told the club’s official website that it has been a tough time but he is focusing on overcoming all the challenges that have come his way.

“It has been a hard journey,” he said. “But my mentality was always to get over it. From a very young age my life has been about dealing with difficulties and misfortune, and this will also help me to mature and grow. I am working hard and trying to change habits, and I think that will be good for me.”

Barcelona will be hoping Fati can put his injury issues behind him next season and enjoy playing regular football. The Catalans will be able to check on Fati’s progress when the team returns for pre-season in July ahead of the start of the new La Liga season on the weekend of 12 August.

