Barcelona Deal for New Center-Back Is ‘99%’ Agreed: Report

Chelsea center-back Andreas Christensen will be available as a free agent in the summer transfer window and appears to be closing in on a transfer to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have “99%” agreed a deal for the Denmark international to play at the Camp Nou next season, as reported by journalist Gerard Romero.

Diario Sport add that after “months of negotiations” a four-year deal for the defender is “almost closed.” Talks are dscribed as being at an “advanced stage” and the transfer could be finalized soon.

Christensen had wanted to join Barcelona on loan two years ago but saw the proposed move blocked by the Blues. However, the 25-year-old will now be able to make the switch as his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer.

Barcelona did enquire about bringing in Christensen last summer and have been in contact with the defender since then. Bayern Munich were also keen on the center-back but “their salary policy has made a satisfactory deal unfeasible.”

Barcelona Set For Changes in Defense?

Christensen’s arrival suggests there could be changes in defense for next season. Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo have been Xavi’s preferred pairing since he took over, while Eric Garcia is also an option.

Fellow defenders Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza have all struggled for game time this season and could be moved on at the end of the season if offers arrive.

Pique’s future is also a little uncertain too. The defender turned 35 in February and is heading towards the end of his stellar career. There have been conflicting reports throughout the 2021-22 campaign regarding plans for his retirement.

The center-back did admit at the start of the season it could be his last campaign, as reported by Goal. He said, “I will retire at Barca. This could be the last season, yes. I go year after year, so I cannot guarantee that I will be there next season. The day I feel that I can’t help Barca anymore, I will retire.”

Christensen Talks ‘Difficult Situation’ at Chelsea

Christensen has been asked about his future at Chelsea as he heads into the final months of his current contract. The Dane did not give too much away but did admit to being in difficult situation at Stamford Bridge, as reported by the Mirror.

“Things can still be done. Being part of a winning team is all that I want to be as a football player. It’s hard because all the talks between the club and my guys, I try to keep it away because I want to focus and it’s not changed for me,” he said. “I go on the pitch every day not really thinking about it. I leave that to the club and my guys, and I can focus on playing football. I just focus on winning, really. It’s a difficult situation.”

Christensen joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2013 and has gone on to win the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup in his nine years with the Premier League side.

