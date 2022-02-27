Barcelona Midfielder Destroys Defender With Brutal Nutmeg [WATCH]

Barcelona‘s 19-year-old midfielder Pedri has been in superb form since returning from injury in January 2022 and caught the eye yet again during the team’s 4-0 La Liga win over Athletic on Sunday, February 27.

The teenager destroyed Athletic left-back Mikel Balenziaga with a brutal backheel nutmeg that drew huge appreciation from the Camp Nou crowd and had fans singing his name, as shown by ESPN.

The midfield then played a key role in Barcelona’s third goal of the night against Athletic. The Catalans had taken charge of the match through goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele but added a third through Luuk de Jong.

The goal came from a great switch in play by the midfielder before Dembele crossed the ball for De Jong to head his sixth La Liga goal of the season past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Unbelievable switch by Pedri ➡️ Great cross by Dembele ➡️ Luuk HEADER! Barca back 👀 pic.twitter.com/5WkFiQz2KD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

Barcelona’s 4-0 win means the Catalans have won three games in a row for the first time in the 2020-21 season. Xavi’s side have also scored four goals in each of their last three matches against Athletic, Napoli, and Valencia.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Speaks Out After Barcelona Win

Pedri also took time out to talk about Barcelona’s win after the final whistle. The midfielder says his team are playing well and tried to explain the key to their improved form, as reported by Marca.

“We are working very well, there is a lot of desire to win, the coach brings us a lot and that is being seen in the results,” he said. “We are calmer with the ball, we look more for the right play, we are doing very well and the new signings have given us a lot. Personally I’m very good, when you play very well you enjoy it more.”

Barcelona coach Xavi has been full of praise for Pedri this season. The 41-year-old said “there’s no bigger talent in the world than him” after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Valencia at Mestalla.

Xavi Was ‘Expecting’ Barcelona’s Improved Form

Xavi also spoke about his team’s turnaround in form and says he is not surprised to see his team playing well, winning games and moving up the table. The coach explained after the game that the team’s hard work is paying off.

“I was expecting this change, yes, we were working well and the sensations were very good. Today they were a very difficult opponent, they defend very well, it cost us, but in the end we scored three goals at the end of the match,” he said. “We haven’t conceded practically any chances, very well under pressure after losing and the feeling is very good. We work humbly to achieve this, the harmony with the fans is very good, I’m very happy.”

Barcelona now have a week to prepare for their next game. The Catalans return to action on Sunday, March 6 at Elche in La Liga. Barca won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in December.

READ NEXT: Xavi Says ‘Amazing’ Midfielder Is a ‘Genius’ After Barcelona Win