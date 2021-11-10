Ansu Fati’s Injury ‘Less Serious Than Expected’: Report

Barcelona fans have been handed some welcome news on the injury front after it emerged teenage striker Ansu Fati’s latest physical problem is not as serious as first thought.

The teenager was forced off in the first half of Barcelona’s 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo last time out in La Liga. Initial reports on Fati’s injury were described as “very negative,” while Barca subsequently confirmed Fati had suffered a hamstring injury.

However, Fati is now expected back in three weeks, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Xavier Munoz. The striker has been to visit prestigious physiotherapist Joaquín Juan in Madrid and was told “the extent of the forward’s injury is not considered as serious as the day he suffered it.”

The news means Fati may only miss games against Espanyol and Villarreal in La Liga and the visit from Portuguese side Benfica in the Champions League.

The news should give the Catalans a further boost following the arrival of club legend Xavi as coach. Fati has been in good form since returning from 10 months out with a knee injury. He’s scored four goals in just eight outings already this season.

Barca’s Injury Crisis Easing?

Barca could also welcome a host of key players back in time for Xavi’s first game in charge against Espanyol on November 20. The new coach is currently without 11 first teamers but could see seven players return for the crunch derby, as reported by Diario Sport.

Midfielders Pedri, Sergio Roberto, and Nico Gonzalez are expected to be fit for the fixture along with defenders Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia and Sergino Dest and back-up goalkeeper Neto.

The news will be especially welcome with Barcelona facing a crunch clash against Benfica three days later. A victory over the Portuguese side at the Camp Nou will send Barcelona into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Quartet To Stay With The First Team?

Xavi’s first Barcelona matchday squad and starting XI will make for fascinating reading and could contain some surprises.

Youngsters Ilias Akhomach, Arnau Comas, Abde and Ferran Jutglà have been called up to first team training by Xavi and seem to be staying in the first-team dynamics for now, according to journalist Albert Roge.

Xavi, who came through the club’s famous La Masia academy, made it clear how important the club’s youngsters are during his unveiling, as reported by Marca.

“I come here to help the [youngsters] to perform, to be happy. We count on everyone. We want to see them all and [help them] perform in training,” he said. “They are very young. Nico, Gavi … it is difficult to understand how they put in this [level of] performance at this age. You have to help them perform in each game. Each match is a final exam.”

Xavi will obviously be hoping for a win in his first game in charge and knows all about Espanyol. As a player he took on Barca’s local rivals 36 times, winning 25 times and losing just twice.

