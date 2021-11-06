Barcelona Hit By ‘Very Negative’ Ansu Fati Injury Update

Barcelona lost teenage striker Ansu Fati to injury during Saturday’s 3-3 draw over Celta Vigo at Balaidos in La Liga and early reports regarding the severity of the injury will be of concern to the Catalan giants.

Fati was forced off in the first half, after opening the scoring for the visitors, with Barcelona subsequently confirming he has suffered a hamstring problem that will require further tests.

LATEST NEWS | Ansu Fati has a left hamstring injury. Further tests pending to determine the scope of the injury. Eric Garcia has right calf discomfort. Further tests pending to determine the cause of the discomfort. pic.twitter.com/fiX7aEfp5v — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021

Javi Miguel at Diario AS reports that Fati’s early sensations after returning to the dressing room were “very negative” and there is already “openly talk of a month off in the best of cases.”

Fati was spotted on crutches after the match, as shown by Deportes Cuatro.

📸 #IMAGEN DEPORTES CUATRO 🤕❌ Así se bajaba Ansu Fati del autobús: con muletas y sin poder apoyar el pie 📹 @DavidIbanez5 https://t.co/nbL7Qa5f5C pic.twitter.com/JbUBZ9bdMr — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) November 6, 2021

If the early estimates prove correct then Fati will miss Barcelona’s La Liga games against Espanyol, Villarreal, and Real Betis, and the team’s crunch Champions League clash against Benfica.

Fati is also expected to miss Spain’s World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Greece in November. The teenager had been recalled to the squad by coach Luis Enrique for the first time since returning from injury.

Barcelona’s Injury Problems Need Addressing

Barcelona also saw 19-year-old midfielder Nico Gonzalez substituted due to injury in the second half and the changes clearly had an impact on the game as the visitors threw away a 3-0 lead at half-time to draw 3-3.

Injuries have been a key factor in Barca’s season and will surely need addressing by new manager Xavi who was announced as the club’s first-team coach before the game on Saturday.

The Catalans were without Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Gerard Pique, and Sergio Aguero against Celta, while key players such as Frenkie de Jong, Jordi Alba, and Ronald Araujo have also spent time on the sidelines this season.

An overhaul of the club’s medical team is reportedly one of Xavi’s top priorities when he starts work at the Camp Nou after taking over the job on a permanent basis from Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona Coach Talks Celta Draw, Injuries

Barcelona interim coach Sergi Barjuan discussed his team’s performance and the injury situation after the draw. The game was Barjuan’s last in charge since taking over on a temporary basis after Koeman was sacked following a 1-0 defeat to Rayo.

Barjuan told reporters that it is difficult to cope with so many players out both in matches and out on the training ground, as reported by Marca.

“We have many injuries, it is difficult to manage it. When we have everyone available, this is a team that can opt for more things,” he said. “If you look at the squad, you are playing with kids. In situations like this, it is difficult to make assessments when many players are missing. It is very difficult. If you have everyone, the training sessions are better, everyone wants to play and there is very good competition.”

Saturday’s match was Barcelona’s final fixture before the final international break of 2021 which does give new manager Xavi time to work with his team and also offers the injured players time to recover before the team’s next game against Espanyol on November 20.

