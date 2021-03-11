Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Offers Peek Into Recovery Process [WATCH]

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has offered a peek into his recovery process as he continues on the long road back from knee surgery. The 18-year-old has been sidelined since November but it’s hoped he will be back before the end of the season.

Fati has posted a video on Instagram showing how he’s working out at the gym. His left knee remains strapped but the youngster says he’s doing his best to return as soon as possible.

The teenager was originally ruled out for four months by Barcelona in November after undergoing knee surgery. However, he suffered a setback in his recovery in February and the club has not put a new date on when he might be available for selection.

Barcelona Lacking in Attack?

Fati’s return will be warmly welcomed by Barcelona, particularly seeing as Ronald Koeman’s side has been lacking in attack this season. The Catalan giants have been guilty of wasting chances throughout the campaign, and the team’s profligacy in front of goal was on show once more in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Barcelona had more shots (16) and more shots on target (9) in the opening 45 minutes against PSG than any other side has managed in the first half of a #UCL game this season. And they goal they scored was their furthest effort out. 😅 pic.twitter.com/uRzPf2OLEE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2021

Koeman admitted after the game that his players had deserved more from the match due to the number of chances they created against the French champions at the Parc des Princes, as reported by Marca.

“It’s true. It’s also not normal to create so many chances against a strong team, like today. We took risks, we had to defend one on one. I think the play without the ball today was phenomenal,” he said. “We need to be more clinical. That’s the difference between us. With a lot less chances [at the Camp Nou], they scored more goals.”

Captain Lionel Messi has once again top-scored for Barcelona with 25 goals in all competitions, while Antoine Griezmann has 12 and Ousmane Dembele is third on the list with eight goals.

Yet there’s no doubt the team could have scored more this season and have looked in need of a top-quality No. 9 to replace Luis Suarez who left for Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Fati’s versatility makes him a great option in attack. He’s tended to play as a wide forward on the left of front three but can also play as a No. 9 if required. The youngster’s eye for goal has already seen him break a number of records for club and country.

When Will Fati Return?

Fati has been working out in the gym since the start of March which means the next step for the youngster will be to get out onto the training pitches at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Barca’s Champions League hopes may have ended against PSG on Wednesday, but the team still has plenty to play for. Barca remains in contention in La Liga and has qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey.

Koeman’s men still have 12 games left to play in La Liga with their final fixture not until May 23 against Eibar. The club will be hopeful that Fati can play again before the 2020-21 campaign concludes.

Fati made a great start to the season. scoring five goals and picking up two assists in just 10 appearances for the Catalan giants until he was sidelined by injury. The youngster is part of a promising crop of youngsters currently at the Camp Nou that includes Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Pedri, Sergino Dest, Riqui Puig and Ilaix Moriba.

