Barcelona Receive Good News on Ansu Fati Knee Injury

Barcelona have finally received some good news on teenage striker Ansu Fati’s recovery from knee surgery. The 18-year-old went under the knife in November and was initially ruled out for four months but suffered a setback in February.

Fati’s recovery has been slow but is now progressing “favorably,” according to Cadena SER journalist Santi Ovalle. The youngster has had no swelling in his knee for two weeks and is now working out in the gym as he eyes a return to action.

There is still no clear date of when Fati will be ready to return, but Barcelona will certainly be hoping to see him back out on the pitch and playing for the first team before the end of the 2020-21 season.

Ansu Talks Ambitions

Supporters haven’t been able to see Fati in a Barcelona shirt for some months because of his injury but have been able to hear from the youngster this week. The Spain international has given an interview after being nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year at the Laureus awards.

Fati has spoken about his ambitions at the club following a year where he set a number of records after breaking into the Barcelona first team as a 16-year-old in September 2019.

The forward admitted he does not have specific goals but does have things he wants to improve, as reported by the club’s official website. Fati explained, “to keep improving as a footballer and person. Everything will come, so I don’t set goals. Just to keep learning and improving.”

Fati was also asked to name his top five players and opted for a host of Barcelona legends, “that would be Víctor Valdés, Puyol, Xavi or Iniesta, Messi and Cristiano.”

Injuries Still an Issue for Barcelona

News that Fati’s injury recovery is progressing will be a boost to Barcelona who have also welcomed Gerard Pique back recently from a long-term knee problem. However, injuries are still a concern for the Catalan giants.

Center-back Ronald Araujo has been sidelined again with an ankle problem and will miss Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla along with midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Sergi Roberto still has not returned to training after suffering a recurrence of a thigh problem against Granada at the start of February, while Philippe Coutinho also remains on the injured list following knee surgery in January.

The Brazilian was initially ruled out for three months by Barcelona but has reportedly suffered a setback. The former Liverpool man is now not expected to return in time for the Clasico against Real Madrid on April 11, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello.

Pedri has been the main beneficiary of Coutinho’s absence. The teenager has established himself as a regular fixture in the Barcelona starting XI this season, meaning Coutinho will face a real battle to get back into the team when he regains full fitness.

The young midfielder has also been in the treatment room this week after going off with a calf problem against Sevilla at the weekend but has made a swift return and is in the Barcelona squad for the Copa del Rey clash against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

