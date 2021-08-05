Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Shares Exciting Fitness Update [WATCH]

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has shared an exciting fitness update ahead of the start of the new 2021-22 La Liga season. The 18-year-old has not featured for the Catalan giants since November 2020 due to a knee injury but is closing in on a comeback.

Fati has posted a video of his current progress on social media which should excite supporters. The teenager is shown working with the ball out on the pitch at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground. The teenager has added the caption, “first steps.”

Ansu is here 😍🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/w6a0U67URQ — Actualité – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) August 5, 2021

Fati has been continuing his rehabilitation in Madrid during the off-season and has not featured in any of Barcelona’s pre-season matches so far ahead of the team’s first game of the season on August 15 at home to Real Sociedad. The forward now looks to be back in Barcelona, although it’s not clear yet when he may make his long-awaited comeback from injury.

However, the youngster’s latest update will offer hope that his injury nightmare is finally coming to a close and he can go on and play a key role for the Catalan giants in the upcoming campaign.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fati Making ‘Spectacular Progress’

Fati’s road back to full fitness has been hit by several setbacks but the youngster has reportedly made “spectacular” progress since going under the knife once again in May in a bid to resolve his knee issues.

Journalist Javi Miguel at AS has reported the club’s medical services are now “very optimistic” about his recovery. No return date has yet been set but the current thinking is he may be available after the first international break in September.

Fati could, therefore, be available for Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Sevilla on September 12 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The report credits the attacker’s improved recent recovery to working in Madrid under the guidance of Portugal team doctor José Carlos Noronha.

Fati Return Will Be Welcome Boost

There’s no doubt that Fati’s return will be a huge boost to Barcelona and coach Ronald Koeman for the new season. The talented teenager only managed 10 appearances in 2020-21, scoring five times, before his campaign was prematurely ended by injury.

If Fati can recapture the form he showed when he first burst into the Barca first team then he will offer the team’s attack another dimension and give Koeman plenty to think about regarding his team selection.

The Dutch boss has already seen the club add Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to his attacking options for the new campaign. The duo join Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Fati, and Martin Braithwaite in the squad. Ousmane Dembele is also an option but is not expected back until November after undergoing surgery in June.





Play



⚽ Ansu Fati's record breaking Champions League goal against Inter Ansu Fati entered the record books with his match winner in the 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday evening. The 17 year old became the youngest ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, winning the match for Barça in the process! —- 📲 FC Barcelona on Social Media 🔴 Subscribe… 2019-12-14T10:22:15Z

Fati will be hoping he can force his way back into the starting XI and continue the form that saw him break a host of records for club and country as well as finishing runner-up in the 2020 Golden Boy award to Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi’s Son Steals the Show in Kickabout [WATCH]