Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Breaks Silence on His Future

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has spoken out about his future after helping Xavi’s team move into second spot in La Liga with a 1-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday, April 3.

Araujo’s future is uncertain as he is out of contract in 2023 and yet to agree an extension at the Camp Nou. The Uruguay international said after the win he wants to stay and is optimistic a deal can be agreed, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I am very happy to be here. I am happy with the support of the people. We are working on the renewal,” he explained. “This week we have a meeting. I hope that it is resolved soon so that I can continue many years in this club. I want to stay here. Optimistic.”

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany also spoke about Araujo ahead of kick-off at the Camp Nou. Alemany said that the defender, along with Gavi and Ousmane Dembele, must adapt to the club’s economic situation, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“If Dembélé adapts to our conditions he could continue with us,” he said. “Both he and the others who have to renew [Gavi and Araujo] already know our difficult economic situation.”

Barcelona will have their work cut out renewing the trio due to their difficult financial situation. La Liga has set the club’s spending limit at -€144 million after the January transfer window which will restrict the club’s transfer activities.

Barcelona’s Defense is Improving

Keeping hold of Araujo will be key for Barcelona. The Uruguayan is part of an improving backline at the Camp Nou and has formed a strong partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the defense.

Sunday’s win over Sevilla saw Barcelona keep a clean sheet once again. Xavi’s side have not conceded a goal in their last three games in the Spanish top flight in fixtures against Sevilla, Real Madrid, and Osasuna.

3 – @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive @LaLigaEN games at Camp Nou (W3) for the first time since a run of 4 between February and June in 2020 (W4). Effect. pic.twitter.com/9TYlf5ZOkG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2022

The Catalans will be confident of maintaining that run too. Barca’s next two league games are against Levante and Cadiz. Levante are currently in 21st place, level on points with bottom side Alves, while Cadiz are 17th.

Xavi Reacts To Barcelona’s Win

Barcelona coach Xavi shared his thoughts on his team’s win after the final whistle at the Camp Nou and made it clear just how important he believes the victory was for his team, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I am a positive person, I believe in work, effort, sacrifice and collective work. We are very good, we are supportive, everyone runs and presses. With this base the results have to come,” he said. “We are in the best moment of the season. Today we dominated a super team, the best in the league defensively. We won 1-0 and it could have been more. Perhaps we failed to make decisions, we should have scored earlier. It’s a six-pointer.”

Barcelona now head into another crunch fixture on Thursday, April 6 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. Xavi’s side play the first leg of their quarter-final clash in Germany and will be hoping to maintain their fine form.

