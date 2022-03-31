Barcelona Plan To Sign €60M-Rated Winger in 2023: Report

Barcelona remain interested in RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo but are planning to be patient in their quest to bring the 23-year-old Spain international back to the Camp Nou.

The Catalans have ruled out making a move for Olmo at the end of the 2021-22 season but could reignite their interest in summer 2023, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Barcelona’s technical staff consider Olmo to be a “very important player to add to the reconstruction project that Xavi Hernández has started” since taking over at the Camp Nou.

Olmo has also been in touch with the club in the hope of trying to secure a move back to Barcelona. The arrival of Xavi as coach has provided Olmo with “extra motivation” to play for the Catalans again.

However, RB Leipzig consider Olmo to be an “untouchable” part of the squad and will not sell for less then €60 million now. Barca hope that price may drop in 2023 when Olmo will be heading into the final year of his deal with the Bundesliga side.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Olmo Wants Spain Return

Olmo spent seven years in Barcelona’s academy before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 and subsequently joining RB Leipzig. The winger told Sport Bild in 2021 he’d like to play in Spain again at some point, as reported by Bulinews.

He explained, “I’d be lying if I said it’s not my goal to play in my home country at some point But there’s still time. I’m only 22.”

Olmo has seen his current campaign disrupted by injury and Covid-19 but he is now back to full fitness. He told Sport Bild that he does not expect to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season, as reported by Bulinews.

“I’m not in a hurry! I’m very happy here and I still have a contract until 2024. I don’t see any reason to leave this summer and change clubs. I just realized how fast it can go,” he said. “I have had six difficult months and I am happy to be able to play again. I just focus on the games and nothing else. I want to play Champions League the most, that’s clear, and the same goes for everyone here. We have that goal, and I’m sure we’ll achieve it this year.”

RB Leipzig are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga which would see the team qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Xavi’s New Barcelona Team

There’s no doubt that Xavi is building a new and exciting young team at the Camp Nou, but Olmo would be reunited with some familiar faces if he were to return to Barcelona in 2023.

The winger would join fellow Spain internationals Eric Garcia, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, and Sergio Busquets in the squad working under Xavi at Barcelona.

Olmo was called up to the most recent Spain squad for friendlies against Albania and Iceland. The former Barcelona man came off the bench to score a last-minute winner to ensure Luis Enrique’s side beat Albania 2-1 at the RCDE Stadium.

READ NEXT: ‘We Have Closed 2 Signings Already:’ Barca Offer Transfer Update