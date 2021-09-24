Barcelona’s Araujo Posts Outrageous Stat After Cadiz Draw

Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo is fast becoming a key player for the Catalan giants and the statistics show why the Uruguay international deserves to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The 22-year-old has not been dribbled past by an opposing player since making his debut in Spain’s top flight for Barcelona all the way back in 2019, as shown by SofaScore.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT Ronald Araújo has now played 2092 minutes in LaLiga since his debut on 6 Oct 2019 without getting dribbled past even once. No other outfield player in the top 5 leagues with at least 2000 minutes played since Araújo's debut got dribbled past less than 5 times. pic.twitter.com/Ewz2gPV3ry — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) September 24, 2021

It’s impressive stuff from Araujo who looks set to become a mainstay in the Barcelona defense for a long time to come. The Uruguayan has featured in all of the Catalans’ fixtures in 2021-22 so far and even popped up with a crucial late goal to rescue a draw against Granada.

Koeman Praises Ronald Araujo

Coach Ronald Koeman has been full of praise for Araujo this season after placing his trust in the youngster. The Dutchman spoke about his attributes after Araujo had rescued a point at the Camp Nou against Granada.

“He’s a great professional and has an excellent attitude to work and to improve. He’s important for the team,” he said, as reported by Marca.

The defender also played a key role for Barcelona again last time out in a goalless draw at Cadiz. The result was a disappointment for the Catalans but did see the team pick up a first clean sheet of the season.

Araujo also caught the eye again during the match, particularly with his aerial ability, as shown by La Liga.

💪 @RonaldAraujo939 won 4/4 aerial duels in the first half, more than any other player on the pitch. #CadizBarça pic.twitter.com/Tb0qoCqQMV — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 23, 2021

Koeman has a host of central defensive options to choose from this season with Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, and Oscar Mingueza all available for selection.

However, Araujo is rapidly cementing his place in the first team despite his relative lack of top-level experience. The Uruguayan’s season was disrupted by injury in 2020-21 but if he can stay fit he will prove a big asset to the team.

New Deal For Araujo?

Araujo’s performances also look set to earn the defender a new contract at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan initially joined the club from Boston River in August 2018 on a five-year deal.

According to ESPN, the Catalan giants have already held talks with Araujo’s representatives about the possibility of signing a new five-year contract which would secure his long-term future.

Araujo outlined his commitment to Barcelona back in May 2021 when he expressed his desire to continue at the Camp Nou while on international duty with Uruguay, as reported by Goal.

“I’m very happy to be at Barcelona, I hope to be here for many years and give my best in each season,” he said. “I don’t know much about the renewal, my representative takes care of that. “I’m calm, but I hope to be able to continue at the club.”

Flavio Perchman, Araujo’s agent, has also spoken about his future recently and seems quite relaxed about the issue, as reported by Diario Sport. He has said he expects to sit down for talks with Barcelona over a new deal “before the end of the year.”

