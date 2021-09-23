Barcelona Confirm Signing of Teenager With $470M Buyout Clause

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday they have agreed a deal to bring in 17-year-old midfielder Emre Demir from Turkish side Kayserispor on a deal that runs until the end of June 2027.

❗ [BREAKING NEWS] ✍ Agreement to sign Emre Demir 🆕 17-year-old Turk to join Barça B from Kayserispor next season for 2 million euros plus variables on a contract until 30 June 2027#ForçaBarça 💙❤ https://t.co/FQiGMOCSBa — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 23, 2021

Demir will move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season and will initially join up with Barcelona B. His buyout clause is set at an eye-watering €400 million ($470m) which suggests the Catalan giants have high hopes for the teenager. Barcelona confirmed the transfer via the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and Kayserispor have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emre Demir for a cost of 2 million euros plus variables on a contract until 30 June 2027. The buyout clause will be set at 400 million euros,” read a statement. “The player will be staying at the Turkish club until the end of the present season, after which he’ll be forming part of the Barça B setup.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who Is Emre Demir?

Barcelona have also provided some details on Demir who joined Kayserispor in 2019 as a 15-year-old. The teenager was quick to make an impression with his club, becoming the youngster ever goalscorer in Turkey’s Super Lig.

15 years, 299 days. Kayserispor's Emre Demir becomes the youngest player ever to score in the Super Lig 🇹🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/wtu2OjWEEU — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2019

Demir went on to finish the campaign with 3 goals in 31 appearances in his debut season with the club. Barca have described their new signing as a “skilful left-footed attacking midfielder who can also play anywhere in the frontline.” Demir is also noted as being “essentially a playmaker” but also willing to help out defensively.

Barcelona Banking On Youth

Barcelona’s latest recruit is yet another exciting, young talent that shows the club are continuing to look to the future. The club’s financial difficulties have made big-name signings almost impossible but Barca do have a raft of talented youngsters at their disposal.

Although Demir has signed initially for Barcelona B he will be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of namesake Yusuf. The winger initially joined Barca B in July 2021 on loan but was swiftly promoted to the first team after impressing in pre-season and handed the No. 11 shirt.

Barca have the option to sign the youngster permanently for €10 million ($11.8m) and it seems likely the club will exercise their option if the attacker can make an impact at the club this season.

Yusuf has already made three appearances for the Catalans in 2021-22 and will be hoping for more chances to stake a claim for a regular first-team spot as the campaign progresses.

The winger is one of several youngsters enjoying game time at the Camp Nou this season. Teenager midfielders Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, and Pedri have all featured as well as young defenders Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, and Sergino Dest.

Barcelona are also hoping to welcome back 18-year-old Ansu Fati to the first team after 10 months out of action because of a serious knee injury. The forward is expected to return to the squad for Sunday’s La Liga match against Levante.

READ NEXT: Marc-Andre ter Stegen Speaks Out After Barcelona Draw