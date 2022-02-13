Barcelona’s Araujo Taunts Espanyol During Catalan Derby [WATCH]

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was spotted taunting Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed during a chaotic Catalan derby between the two sides on Sunday, February 13 at the RCDE Stadium.

Melamed was sent off late in the game, along with Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, after the two players clashed. Araujo was spotted showing two fingers to Melamed as he left the field and shouting, “You are going down to the Second Division.”

Barcelona coach Xavi said he hadn’t seen Araujo’s actions but still offered an apology for the incident after the match at his news conference, as reported by Marca.

He explained, “I haven’t seen it. We have to respect the opponent, the referee, the rival fans… we always have to be respectful, but the tension can sometimes… but I apologize. If that has happened, it can’t happen.”

A frenetic game ended 2-2 with Barcelona equalizing in the 96th minute through substitute Luuk de Jong. Midfielder Pedri had given the visitors the lead in the second minute but Espanyol hit back through goals from Sergi Darder and Raul de Tomas.

Araujo Picks Up Injury

Araujo was on the bench at the end of the match after picking up an injury in the first half. The Uruguayan was forced off at the break and replaced by Eric Garcia. Barca confirmed he has a calf problem and requires further tests.

LATEST NEWS | @RonaldAraujo_4 has left calf discomfort. Tests pending to find out the cause of the discomfort.#EspanyolBarça pic.twitter.com/i4xnmrtwPb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 13, 2022

The news is a blow as Barcelona are already without center-backs Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti due to injury. The Catalans also lost Pique to a red card which will also bring a suspension.

Meanwhile, Garcia had a game to forget after replacing Araujo. The Spain international was guilty of some woeful defending which allowed De Tomas to put Espanyol ahead on his first appearance after five weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Xavi: We Deserved Much More

Barcelona coach Xavi also offered his thoughts after the game and was disappointed only to come away with a point. The boss thought his side had dominated the match but were not effective enough in front of goal.

“I would say that it’s not a good point, but it’s not a bad point. We could lose, but we could win perfectly,” he told Barca TV. “So, it’s a pity, because we deserved much more. I think we dominated the game, created many chances and in this period we played well we need to be more effective. This is the way, we must keep going and work hard for the main goal which is to be in the Champions League.”

The point does see Barcelona maintain fourth place in La Liga, although they are now level on points with defending champions Atletico Madrid who enjoyed a wild 4-3 win over Getafe.

Meanwhile, Espanyol, who are back in La Liga in 2021-22 after being promoted last season, end the day in 13th place in the table and are eight points off the relegation spots.

Barca now turn their attentions to a crunch Europa League play-off first leg tie against Napoli on Thursday, February 17. The Serie A side head into the match at the Camp Nou off the back of a 1-1 draw with reigning champions Inter.

