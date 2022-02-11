Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision on His Barcelona Future: Report

Frenkie de Jong has made the decision to stay at Barcelona and will not be listening to any offers to leave the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman has come in for scrutiny this season after failing to consistently find his best form. De Jong has received “big offers” from elsewhere but “wants to stay put and keep improving,” as reported by Diario Sport.

The midfielder found it tough going at Barcelona after compatriot Ronald Koeman was fired as coach and has “looked lost in some games” under Xavi. However, De Jong wants to stay “because he sees a big future at Camp Nou.”

The 24-year-old has remained a regular for Barca, despite his inconsistent performances, but does face a battle to keep his place in the starting XI with Sergio Busquets and youngsters Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez around.

Frenkie Talks ‘Beautiful’ Barcelona

De Jong has been talking about Barcelona in a recent interview and made his affection for the club clear. The Dutchman told NOS he has been surprised by the club’s recent difficulties but had always wanted to play for the Catalan giants.

“I was surprised, but I still hold Barcelona in the same regard. It is not the best right now, but it is still the most beautiful club in the world,” he said. “I have always wanted to play for Barcelona, it came true. Now it’s just about making sure that this dream will become as beautiful as possible.”

The 24-year-old also offered a typically honest view on his form and said he feels he can still improve. De Jong also opened up on why he’s found it tough going at times this season.

“I think I can show more. One moment I was in better shape than the other. I think I can bring a lot more for the team. I can excel a lot more,” he explained. “I am at my best when I get the ball a lot, especially during the first build-up phase, but also just after that. There have been periods when I had to wait longer. When I was the only one who got the ball in the final phase. Then there were times when I did not get the ball at all. That is not where my strength lies.”

Xavi Backing De Jong

Xavi has already offered his backing to De Jong since replacing Koeman as first-team coach. The Barcelona boss spoke about how important the midfielder is before the team’s 1-0 win over Alaves in La Liga in January.

The coach has backed that up with his team selections. De Jong has played 14 of the 15 games Xavi has overseen as boss despite having a few fitness issues in recent months.

De Jong has is one of just six first-teamers to have played over 1,000 minutes for Xavi, along with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, captain Sergio Busquets, and defenders Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Jordi Alba.

