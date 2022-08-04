Barcelona Striker Aubameyang Responds to Chelsea Interest: Report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only joined Barcelona in the January transfer window but has already drawn interest from Premier League side Chelsea ahead of the new 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues are considering Aubameyang as a possible option to strengthen their attack for next season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, but it looks as though the Premier League side will struggle to land the Gabon international.

Aubameyang “has no intention” of leaving Barcelona this summer and is only thinking about seeing out his current contract that runs until 2025, according to Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo.

A source close to the striker adds that, “Auba is very happy at Barça and at Barcelona they don’t think about him leaving.” Aubameyang has proved a hit since arriving at the Camp Nou on a free transfer, scoring 13 goals last season to finish as the team’s joint top scorer alongside Memphis Depay.

However, Aubameyang will face stiff competition for minutes next season after a busy summer of transfer activity at Barca. The Catalans have brought in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds United and renewed Ousmane Dembele’s contract.

Xavi Declares Auba ‘Non-Transferable’

The Barcelona striker also appears to have the backing of coach Xavi. According to Diario Sport, Xavi has declared Auba to be “non-transferable” and will not allow the striker to leave this summer.

The Barcelona coach feels that his team is well-covered at center-forward with Aubameyang and Lewandowski in the squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the Catalan giants.

Indeed the most likely attacker to leave the club this summer is Memphis Depay. The Dutchman is “already negotiating” with other teams after realizing he is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona To Miss Out On Azpilicueta?

Aubameyang is not the only player deciding between Barcelona and Chelsea. Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta has emerged as a target for Xavi’s side this summer but now looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The right-back has held talks with Barcelona over a move but could not find an agreement and will sign a new two-year extension with Chelsea, as reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic.

It’s not clear if Barcelona will now look for an alternative to Azpilicueta or if Xavi will simply go with the options he already has in his squad ahead of the the new La Liga season.

Xavi can look to Sergino Dest or Sergi Roberto to feature at right-back or could even use Ronald Araujo or new signing Jules Kounde. The two center-backs are expected to form a new parternship in the heart of the Barca defense but do have experience at full-back.

There may be a few clues as to how Xavi will line his team up next season in Barca’s final pre-season friendly on Sunday, August 7. The Catalans take on Mexican side Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou.

