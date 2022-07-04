Barcelona Sign Midfielder on 4-Year Deal With €500M Buyout Clause

Barcelona announced on Monday, July 4 that midfielder Franck Kessie has joined the club on a free transfer after his contract with Serie A champions AC Milan expired.

✍️ Barça sign Franck Kessie until 2026! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a 4-year deal at the Camp Nou. Kessie’s contract includes a buyout clause set at an eye-watering €500 million.

Barcelona confirmed the news in an official statement on the club’s website.

“FC Barcelona and Franck Yannick Kessie have reached an agreement for the player to join Barça after the end of his contract with AC Milan. The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros.”

Kessie will be officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday, July 6 at the Camp Nou. The midfielder will sign his new contract at the club and will then speak at a press conference.

Barcelona’s First Summer Signing

The Ivorian has become Barcelona’s first signing of what could be a busy summer for the Catalan giants. Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen should arrive next. President Joan Laporta has already confirmed he will be unveiled on Thursday, July 7.

Kessie joined AC Milan in 2017 and become a key player for the Rossoneri. He made 31 appearances last season, scoring 6 times, as Milan ended an 11-year wait to be crowned Serie A champions.

Franck Kessie is … The Total Midfielder. pic.twitter.com/JRVOQd3TUv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has told fans what to expect from Kessie in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“Physically he is a very powerful midfielder and I think he can still improve a lot in several aspects. He is a great player and if he has the confidence that he had at Milan I think he will be a great signing,” he explained. “I also told him that he had to be prepared for the high level of competition at Barça, because there are two or three players with whom to fight for a starting position. He is fully aware and he sees me almost like an older brother, he listens to me a lot. Now he will be in a top club, surrounded by great players. I am very happy for him and for Barcelona.”

Kessie adds to Xavi’s midfield options for next season and will join Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez in the first-team squad for 2022-23.

Kessie To Wear No. 19?

Barcelona’s latest signing is being tipped to wear the No. 19 shirt at Barcelona, according to reporter Matteo Moretto. The number currently belongs to Ferran Torres which means the Spaniard is set for a change in squad number before the start of the campaign.

The No.19 has been worn by players including Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, and Carles Alena in recent seasons. However, it’s worth remembering a certain Lionel Messi also took the number before switching to the famous No. 10.

Kessie will now join Barcelona for pre-season training ahead of the new La Liga campaign and could make his debut in the team’s upcoming friendlies. Barca’s first pre-season match is against local side Olot on Wednesday, July 13.

