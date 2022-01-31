Barcelona Chief Says ‘There Is Still Hope’ Club Can Land Striker

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club is still hoping to complete a deal for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes at midnight.

The Catalans have been in talks with the Premier League side but but negotiations broke down “due to a disagreement over the planned salary coverage for the next six months,” according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Laporta has now been asked about the club’s transfer plans in the final hours of the January window and made it clear that he is still hopeful the Gabon international can be brought to the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“He has family in Sitges,” he said. “It is known that we would like to incorporate him at Barça, but well… he is solving his issues with Arsenal and we are all a little aware, trying to create the appropriate circumstances and conditions for this to take place. It’s very complicated, but there’s still hope.”

Aubameyang had earlier been spotted arriving at Barcelona airport. The 32-year-old is looking for a new club after falling out with coach Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Laporta Vows to Keep Working

Laporta also made it clear that Barcelona would continue to explore all options available to strengthen the first team in the final hours of the January transfer window.

“We are working and will work until the last moment,” he said, as reported by Diario Sport. “We are working on all the issues.”

The two issues Barcelona appear to be working on are the arrival of a striker and the departure of Ousmane Dembele. The Catalans are looking for a “low cost” attacker in the final hours of window, as reported by Sport.

Meanwhile, Dembele’s future remains uncertain but time is running out to find a new home for the attacker. Sky Sports have reported that Premier League side Chelsea have made an enquiry about the Frenchman but explain “a deal looks difficult to conclude at this late stage.”

Dembele Conversations ‘Continue’

Barcelona are continuing to talk to other clubs about Dembele too but a deal is not looking likely, according to journalist Guillem Balague. Manchester United expressed an interest but it “didn’t go far,” while talks with Tottenham Hotspur have “gone nowhere.”

Dembele was back in training with the rest of the Barcelona team on Monday as the Catalan giants prepare for a crunch match against defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday, February 6.

It remains to be seen if Dembele will still be at the club by the time Atletico visit the Camp Nou but if he does remain then coach Xavi will have a big decision to make. The boss has left Dembele out of his last two matchday squads and it will be interesting to see if he contines with the same policy for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

READ NEXT: Adama Traore Sends Message to Xavi After Securing Barca Move

