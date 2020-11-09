Barcelona Facing ‘Huge Dilemma’ Over Ousmane Dembele

Fit-again Ousmane Dembele has started the season well for Barcelona with three goals in his last six appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants in 2020-21.

Yet the club are facing a “huge dilemma” over the Frenchman’s future at the club, according to Sport’s Lluis Miguelsanz. Dembele has just 18 months left on his current contract, but Barca have spoken with his agents and think “there doesn’t seem to be a willingness to extend his deal.”

Dembele could walk away for free in 2022 if he doesn’t extend which would be a problem for the club given they spent €105 million euros plus add-ons to bring him to the Camp Nou in 2017.

Yet selling Dembele may not be a good idea either, particularly as the club have just lost Ansu Fati to a serious knee injury which should mean more playing time for the Frenchman.

Dembele in the Goals for Barca

Dembele’s latest goal for Barca came in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Real Betis. It was a spectacular effort from the forward who is on a good run of form in front of goal after returning to fitness following a long lay-off.

3 – @Dembouz has scored three goals in his last six games for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, one more than he registered in his previous 26 matches (two). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/vVjWS2ou9o — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2020

The Frenchman has made eight appearances for Barca so far this season but only four of those have come as a starter. Yet he could be set to keep his place in the team with Fati set to miss the next four months after undergoing knee surgery.

Dembele is still some way short of his very top form, but there will be optimism at the club that he can get back to his best if he can stay injury-free and enjoy a strong run of games in the first team.

Dembele Turned Down Manchester United

The Barca forward did come close to a Barca exit in the summer. Manchester United were keen but a move broke down as the Red Devils were only prepared to offer a loan without a purchase option, according to Sport.

It remains to be seen if clubs will show an interest in Dembele again, but his goals against Juventus, Ferencvaros, and now Real Betis highlight once again just how dangerous he can be when fully fit.

Barca still have plenty of games to play before the window opens in January. The Catalans play 10 matches before the end of 2020 with crunch games against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Juventus in the Champions League still to come.

Dembele could be set for a big role at the club in the coming weeks, and his performances and attitude on and off the play could well influence Barca’s plans for the 23-year-old.

