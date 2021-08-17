Barcelona Gives Outcast One Week To Find New Club: Report

Barcelona has reportedly told out-of-favor defender Samuel Umtiti he has one week to find a new club. The Catalan giants are prepared to rip up the center-back’s contract if he does not agree to a transfer away from the Camp Nou.

Umtiti has regularly been linked with an exit after losing his place in the side due to a combination of injury and lack of form. The Frenchman was left out of Ronald Koeman’s squad completely for Sunday’s opening La Liga game of the season against Real Sociedad.

According to Diario Sport, Barca’s patience with Umtiti “is running thin” and the club is said to be “frustrated” by his attitude. The club has give the defender seven days to find a new home or will “unilaterally terminate his contract.”

The report adds that Barca’s frustration stems from the fact that Umtiti asked for the chance to prove himself in pre-season. The Frenchman told club officials that if he had not convinced Koeman of his qualities before the start of the 2021-22 campaign then he would leave.

Umtiti started the two friendlies against Nastic and Girona but does not seem to have done enough to win Koeman over, as he was not even named as a substitute against Real Sociedad.

Umtiti Booed By Barcelona Fans

The defender’s last appearance for Barcelona came in the team’s final pre-season friendly at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Umtiti featured as a substitute in the win over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy but was booed by some supporters.

The jeers seemed to upset Umtiti who went straight down the tunnel after the end of the match and did not appear for the trophy presentation. Umtiti later sent a defiant message in response on Instagram, as reported by Sport. He wrote, “Sometimes it is better to say nothing and let the silence take care of things.”

Teammate Gerard Pique defended Umtiti after the full-time whistle. He gestured for fans to stop during the match and told reporters after the game, “I understand that people express themselves, but I would tell them that we all row together. Whistles don’t help, no matter how disappointed people are.”

Antoine Griezmann also showed his support for Umtiti with a post on social media.

📲| Antoine Griezmann on instagram. pic.twitter.com/BsVnyqo4cN — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 8, 2021

The jeers followed Lionel Messi’s shock exit from the club with some supporters upset that the captain had departed, while other players reportedly refused to reduce their salaries or leave the club.

Laporta Talks Umtiti & Pjanic Exits

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already spoken about the possibility of Umtiti, and midfielder Miralem Pjanic, leaving this summer. The Catalans are keen to reduce the wage bill and raise fund due to their well-documented financial problems.

🗨 @JoanLaportaFCB: ❝Barça has a negative net worth of €451m.❞ pic.twitter.com/YimxbLg4Mn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2021

Laporta said in July that the club is doing it’s best to find a solution for the two players, as reported by Football Espana.

“All Barcelona players know their own situation,” he said. “These two are prestigious and know the coach’s opinion and the possibilities they could have this season. With due respect, and with their agents, we’re running the rule over possibilities for letting them go. They’re the first ones interested because they want to be guaranteed to play wherever they go.”

Yet neither Umtiti and Pjanic have been able to to find a new club so far. Pjanic has been linked with a return to Juventus but that move now appears in doubt as the Serie A side is expected to sign Manuel Locatelli, as reported by Football Italia.

