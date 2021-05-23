Barcelona Outcast Sends Enigmatic Message After Season End

Barcelona forgotten man Miralem Pjanic has taken to social media to express his feelings after a tough first season at the Camp Nou following his summer move from Juventus.

The midfielder was expected to feature regularly after Barca spent $67 million (€60m) to bring him to the club in a curious transfer which also saw Brazilian Arthur move the other way.

Yet Pjanic has failed to earn coach Ronald Koeman’s trust and managed just six La Liga starts in 2020-21. The 31-year-old admits it has been a difficult first season at the Camp Nou in a post on Instagram.

“Honor the shirt. Respect the team. Give it your all on and off the pitch. This is what FC Barcelona deserves. This is what I have done with my colleagues since day one,” he wrote. “This season leaves me with a bitter taste and questions that are still looking for answers. A hug to all the Catalans, see you soon. Forca Barça always.”

Pjanic is behind Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri in the pecking order at Barcelona and has also seen 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba move past him and enjoy regular game time under Koeman.

What Next For Pjanic?

Pjanic voiced his frustration at his lack of game time during the season in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport in December. The midfielder said he did not understand why he had spent so much time on the sidelines.

His complaints appeared to fall on deaf ears with Koeman continuing to sideline him in 2021, fuelling speculation he could depart the club in the summer in search of regular football.

Premier League side Chelsea and French champions Paris Saint-Germain have both expressed an interest in signing Pjanic in the summer, and it’s possible he could move on loan, according to French outlet Le10Sport.

Yet he may be tempted to wait and see if Koeman stays on at Barcelona. The Dutchman’s job is under threat after Barca missed out on the title, and a change of coach could offer Pjanic the possibility of a second chance at the Camp Nou.

The former Juve man told Mundo Deportivo in March he was not thinking about leaving in the summer. He explained, “I did not join Barcelona to leave the following season. I want to win the Champions League here.”

Barcelona Meet For Breakfast

Pjanic did feature as a late substitute in Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season on Saturday against Eibar. The midfielder played the final 16 minutes of the 1-0 win as the Catalan giants secured third place in La Liga.

Barcelona players and coaching staff then met up at the Ciutat Esportiva on Sunday morning for breakfast as part of an end-of-season gathering. Koeman gave a speech to thank the players for all their hard work, according to the club’s official website.

The first team players and staff met for breakfast this Sunday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. pic.twitter.com/70yoqWZZVN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 23, 2021

It promises to be a busy summer at Barcelona. A host of players will take part in the Copa America and the European Championship, while president Joan Laporta has promised changes in order to rebuild the squad.

