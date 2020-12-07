Barcelona Star Blasts Koeman: It’s Clear I Want to Play More

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has hit out at his lack of game time at the Camp Nou this season. The 30-year-old joined from Juventus in the summer but has struggled for regular football.

Pjanic has only made one La Liga start for Barcelona with his five other appearances in the Spanish top-flight all coming off the bench. It’s been a different story in Europe where Pjanic has started all five Champions League matches.

The midfielder will be hoping to start again on Tuesday against former side Juventus in Barca’s final outing of Group G. Pjanic spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the match and admitted he does not understand why he has not played more regularly.

Yes, I want to play more, that’s what I want. Honestly, I don’t even understand the reason for this situation. It is clear that I want to play a lot more. I know I can give a lot, and when the coach has given me the option, I have always answered. I did well, I played good games. More than that, I don’t know what I can do. I’m training, I’m ready. It’s one hundred percent evident I’m not satisfied and I can’t be, in my career I’ve never accepted the idea of ​​not playing and I don’t even do it now. We’ll see, I’m ready, I train well and I hope, I can’t do another thing. It’s a very delicate situation that doesn’t suit me.

Koeman has preferred a midfield pairing of Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong so far this season in his double-pivot system in midfield but may be tempted to tinker with his team after presiding over Barca’s worst start to a season since 1987-88.

Koeman Talks Pjanic

The Barcelona boss was asked about Pjanic ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against the midfielder’s former side Juventus. Koeman said, “His role in the team cannot be compared to his role at Juventus. Barcelona plays differently. Little by little, he will improve. I have no doubts about him.”

Pjanic’s arrival at Barcelona was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19 which meant he missed the start of pre-season training. He made his debut as a late substitute in Barca’s 4-0 win over Villarreal, but his first start did not come until October’s Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

The 30-year-old is an experienced international not used to life on the bench. Pjanic won four league titles and the Coppa Italia during his four years with Juventus prior to moving to the Camp Nou.

Chance for Pjanic to Impress

Pjanic is expected to start against Juventus with Koeman planning to make changes to his team after a shock defeat to Cadiz last time out, according to Sport’s Jordi Delgado.

It’s a game Koeman will want to win after suffering a fourth league defeat on Saturday which served to pile pressure on the Dutchman for Barca’s disappointing start to the 2020-21 league season.

Victory for Barcelona would quieten the Dutchman’s growing critics and ensure top spot in Group G ahead of Friday’s Round of 16 draw. Pjanic will also be hoping to feature in a win that would boost his places of securing a regular place.

