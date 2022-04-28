Barcelona Prepared To Offer €35M for New Top Target: Report

Barcelona appear ready to test Bayern Munich’s determination to keep hold of striker Robert Lewandowski by making a first offer for the striker who has become the club’s top target.

The Catalan giants have turned to Lewandowski, after giving up on Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, and will offer Bayern €35 million for the 33-year-old, as reported by Juan Jimenez at Diario AS.

Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany has discussed the fee with Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi who will pass the information on to Bayern’s hierachy. The Catalans are willing to offer a “two-year contract with a performance-based optional third year added on” to the striker who is now their “priority target.”

Lewandowski’s contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2023 and he is yet to agree an extension. As things currently stand, Bayern must decide whether to sell Lewandowski in the summer or else risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

Barcelona ‘Dreaming’ Of Lewandowski

Barcelona signing Lewandowski would be something of a shock given the striker’s age and long association with Bayern. Lewandowski has been at the Allianz Arena since 2014, winning eight league titles and the Champions League with the Bavarians.

Yet the atttacker openly admitted back in March 2021 he is “open to everything” in an interview with Sky Germany which suggests he could be willing for a new challenge late in his career.

Barcelona technical adviser Jordi Cruyff has been asked about the speculation regarding a possible move for Lewandowski and offered the following response, as reported by Yahoo Sports. He said, “He is a player who has a contract, we are the last to decide. Dreaming is free.”

Lewandowski Wants To Play For Xavi?

Lewandowski is hoping his future can be resolved in the next two weeks, as reported by Diario Sport. The Poland international “is very interested” in joining Barcelona so he can play under coach Xavi Hernandez.

Winning the Ballon d’Or is also a motivation for Lewandowski to move to the Camp Nou, as reported by Sport’s Juan Manual Diaz. The striker is “convinced” he will not pick up the famous Golden Ball as long as he remains at Bayern.

Lewandowski has made Barcelona a “priority option” as he knows he could spend his last few years at the highest level leading Xavi’s new project and helping return the club to the top of European football.

The striker prefers Barca to clubs in England’s Premeir League as well as Paris Saint-Germain. Lewandowski also knows Real Madrid are no longer an option as Los Blancos are targeting moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Lewandowski has never won the Ballon d’Or despite his prolific goalscoring exploits with Bayern. The Pole was favorite to claim the prize in 2020, but the ceremony was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and went on to finish second behind Lionel Messi in 2021.

