Fresh Image of Barcelona’s Stylish New Home Kit Leaked [LOOK]

Barcelona look set to make plenty of changes in the summer both on and off the pitch ahead of the 2022-23 campaign which will be Xavi’s first full season in charge of the Catalan giants.

The team will certainly look different with a new home kit on the way and due to be released in May 2022. A fresh image of Barca’s new shirt for next season has been leaked and looks very stylish, as shown by Reshad Rahman.

not yet official, but wow this looks 😍 pic.twitter.com/sjapeHfr3m — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) April 26, 2022

The kit features a new dark blue look across the shoulders and arms. There is also a dark blue stripe alongside the team’s traditional blaugrana. Barca’s new sponsor Spotify can also be seen across the chest in gold. The music streaming service will take over from current sponsors Rakuten.

Footy Headlines have also released some images of the entire kit, as shown by Barca Buzz. Barca will also wear dark blue shorts and socks with a gold trim to go with the new home jersey.

👕| Barcelona's home kit for the 2022-23 season. It is expected to be released in May. Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/QWu4Gj4t3w — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 26, 2022

Barca’s new kit for next season is vastly different from the current jersey but will bring back memories of the 2003-04 season which was president Joan Laporta’s first in charge in his previous stint at the Camp Nou, as highlighted by The Football Index.

Barca's new kit is reminiscent of the one that Barça wore in Joan Laporta's first season as president in the 2003-04 season. pic.twitter.com/gE6vFtrYhB — The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) April 26, 2022

Laporta was president between 2003 and 2010 and returned to Barcelona in March 2021 after being elected for a second time. The charismatic club chief won a resounding 57.6% of the vote and replaced Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona Back In The Champions League?

Barcelona will hope to be back in the Champions League next season but still have work to do to qualify for Europe’s elite competition. Xavi’s side sit in second place in La Liga with five games left to play but suffered a shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano last time out.

The coach insisted after the defeat at the Camp Nou that it’s vital his players do not let the season fizzle out and continue to battle to secure a place in the top four and Champions League football, as reported by The Guardian.

“We were all fired up with the great run in the league and the Europa League. I understand it’s not as motivating for the fans and players to fight for second place. But we have to be in the Champions League, we want to hear the Champions League music next season,” he said. “There is a lot at stake. In Barcelona’s history it’s about coming first, but we have to understand and motivate ourselves to finish second.”

Barca were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages in 2021-22, finishing behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. The team dropped into the Europa League but saw their European hopes ended in the quarter-finals by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xavi’s side still look in good shape to finish in the top four but La Liga does seem set for an exciting finish. Only six points separate Barcelona in second from Real Betis in fifth place. The two sides are also due to meet at the Benito Villamarín on Saturday, May 7.

