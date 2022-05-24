Barcelona To Sell Forward for €20M if Lewandowski Arrives: Report

Barcelona continue to target a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski but will need to free up space in the squad and on the wage bill if the Poland international does arrive.

One player who Barca want to make way if Lewandowski is signed is Memphis Depay, as reported by Ferran Correas at Diario Sport. However, the Catalans will not let him go on the cheap even though he has only one year left on his contract.

Memphis has enjoyed a decent season and ends the campaign as the team’s joint topscorer on 13 goals with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Xavi would be more than happy for Memphis to stay but if he is sold the club want €20 million.

The Dutchman only arrived on a free transfer in summer 2021 after leaving French side Lyon. Memphis signed a two-year deal with a release clause set at €400m.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis Sends Message To Fans

Memphis has sent a message to fans following the culmination of the 2021-22 season. The Dutchman shared his thoughts with a post on Twitter admitting improvements are needed. He wrote, “My first season hasn’t turned out how I imagined it, we have to keep working and keep improving to reach our goals next year.”

The 28-year-old also sent a message to thank fans for their support during what has been another chaotic campaign for the Catalans at the Camp Nou.

I want to thank all the Barça fans for the 100 percent support this season.

The results has been disappointing to all of us but nevertheless y’all stayed behind us and that will boost our confidence for next season! pic.twitter.com/juHarIE058 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) May 24, 2022

Barcelona started the season still reeling from Lionel Messi’s shock exit and then saw coach Ronald Koeman sacked in October 2021. Xavi arrived to take charge with the team down in ninth place and guided Barca to a second-place finish.

Lewandowski Needs A ‘New Challenge’

Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s former Bayern Munich team-mate Franck Ribery has offered his thoughts on the striker and is not too surprised to hear the 33-year-old wants a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Ribery told Sportowe Fakty that it’s understandable the Poland international wants a change of scenery after eight years with the Bavarian giants.

“I understand him perfectly! Apparently, Robert figured he needed a new challenge. And I wish him that it would come true. He has won everything with Bayern, from the German league to the Champions League. He has been with the club for many years,” he said. “It’s perfectly normal to think it’s time to change. I think, and it actually results from his words, that he already needs it badly. Please understand me well: Bayern is a great club, one of the biggest in the world, but sometimes you just want and need a change. This is the case with Robert.”

Lewandowski has won eight league titles, the Champions League, Club World Cup, and three DFB-Pokal titles at Bayern. However, he has never claimed the Ballon d’Or and reportedly believes he may have a better chance of claiming the Golden Ball if he moves to the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Barca New Boy ‘Is a Player You Fall in Love With,’ Says Coach