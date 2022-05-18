Barcelona New Boy ‘Is a Player You Fall in Love With,’ Says Coach

Barcelona have already confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre from Racing Santander ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The youngster has come in for huge praise from his coach Guillermo Fernández Romo who has told Barcelona what they can expect from their new boy in an interview with Cadena SER.

“He is a player that you fall in love with because he plays very well. You enjoy because he does everything in a very fine way, he does it beautifully. You have to relate what he is as a person and what he is as a player. He plays in a very rational way. He is a simple boy. He plays like an adult, he is a very valuable player,” he said. “Xavi Hernández and his coaching staff have been very concerned for us to explain how we see and look after Pablo Torre. I have seen a lot of involvement on his part.”



Barcelona confirmed in March that Torre had signed on with the Catalan giants until 2026 in a deal worth €5 million plus variables. The youngster’s buyout clause has been set at €100m.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Torre Says Tearful Goodbye

Torre has already said a tearful farewell to Racing supporters. The midfielder waved goodbye after his team’s 1-0 win over Valladolid Promesas in Racing’s final home game of the season.

The team go on to complete their league campaign on Sunday, May 21 away at Athletic Bilbao B. Racing have endured a superb season and have already sealed the title and promotion to the Segunda Division.

Pablo Torre tearfully says goodbye to Racing in Él Sardinero. He has all the makings of a future star. pic.twitter.com/DDg3ABCm7m — total Barça (@totalBarca) May 18, 2022

Los Verdiblancos used to be regulars in La Liga but were relegated in 2012 and have since struggled. Racing have spent seven of the last 10 campaigns in the third division but the future is now looking brighter.

Torre has played a key role in his team’s success this season despite his young age. The midfielder has featured 31 times for Racing, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists to the cause.

Xavi Willing To Trust Youngsters

The midfielder is expected to join up with Barcelona B initially but will be confident of getting the chance to impress Xavi. The first-team coach has already shown he’s willing to offer youngsters first-team opportunities since taking over.

Barcelona B defender Mika Marmol has become the latest player to debut. Marmol came off the bench in Barcelona’s 0-0 draw against Getafe last time out to become the fifth youngster to debut under Xavi this season.

The center-back joins Ilias Akhomach, Ferran Jutglà, Álvaro Sanz, and Estanis Pederol in making his first appearance for the senior side this season. Xavi has also given youngsters such as Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, and Ez Abde plenty of game time this season.

Torre may not be the most eye-catching signing Barcelona make this summer. However, he has already been likened to Pedri and if he can have a similar impact to the Spain international then he will prove to be another bargain buy by the Catalans.

READ NEXT: ‘Xavi Definitely Won’t Let Him Go:’ Barcelona Star Tipped to Stay