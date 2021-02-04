Barcelona Boss Called a ‘Moron’ and ‘Clown’ in Touchline Spat

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman became embroiled in a touchline spat during his team’s dramatic 5-3 win over Granada in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Koeman tangled with Granada striker Roberto Soldado, who scored Granada’s second of the night, as he celebrated Barcelona’s extra-time goals that secured their place in the semi-finals.

Soldado, who had been taken off after 65 minutes of the match, was enraged by Koeman’s celebrations and lashed out verbally at the Dutchman, as reported by Marca.

“He’s a moron, he’s a moron,” Soldado said referring to Koeman before addressing the coach directly.”You are a clown, you lack humility.”

VÍDEO | 🤬⚽ Los suplentes del Granada y los del Barça se dijeron de todo. ¿El motivo? Las efusivas celebraciones de Koemanhttps://t.co/iW4xBO3itU pic.twitter.com/5QJzQXQqjX — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) February 4, 2021

Tempers Rise in Granada

There’s no doubt it was a dramatic game at Los Carmenes. Barcelona dominated the opening stages but went behind against the run of play when Kenedy opened the scoring in the first half for the hosts.

Soldado added a second at the start of the second half and it looked as if the Catalan giants were set for a shock exit. However, Antoine Griezmann forced an own goal in the 88th minute before Jordi Alba headed an equalizer in stoppage time to force extra-time.

Barca then scored three times in the final half hour to claim their place in the final four and break Granada hearts. Yet a fiercely-contested game saw both teams have members of their coaching staff sent off. Marca highlighted the referee’s report regarding the two red cards.

In the 85th minute, coach [Jesus] Perez Lopez, was expelled for the following reason: Protesting ostensibly, getting up, shouting and raising his arms from his position in the stands, after having been previously warned. In the 113th minute, coach [Albertus] Schreuder was sent off for the following reason: Leaving his technical area in celebration of a goal, making gestures to provoke the home bench.

Schreuder may now have to miss Barcelona’s two semi-final games. The Dutchman is likely to be handed a two-match suspension for his red card, according to Sport.

Koeman Happy With Win

Koeman didn’t seem too bothered by Soldado’s insults after the win. The coach was full of praise for his team and felt it was a fully deserved victory, as reported by AS.

I’ve always believed in the team. We’ve improved many things, above all in character. We’ve taken a giant step forward. It helps to have spirit and strength in the team. That’s the way. We’ve worked a lot to get to the moment when the team starts to believe and it’s a proud feeling. And it’s come at an important moment of the season. We started the game really strongly, we played really well in the first 20 minutes. A mistake in playing where we shouldn’t be playing cost us a goal. You have to highlight the team’s mentality because we never gave up. We had really bad luck with the woodwork. We did everything to win the game. We knew how to defend the result and we deserved the win.

Victory keeps Barcelona’s hopes of lifting the Copa del Rey alive, as well as Koeman’s hopes of claiming a first trophy as manager of the club. The Catalan giants will discover their semi-final opponents on Friday when the draw for the last four is made.

