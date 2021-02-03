Griezmann & De Jong React to Barcelona’s Crazy Comeback

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were happy to offer their thoughts after scoring in Barcelona’s incredible comeback win over Granada in the quarter-finals of the Copa de Rey.

The Catalan giants were 2-0 down with two minutes of normal time remaining but managed to turn the game around and win 5-3 after extra-time and book their place in the last four.

Griezmann scored twice, to take his tally for the season to 12 for Barcelona in all competitions, and also picked up two assists in an influential display. The Frenchman made it clear after the match that he had enjoyed the game immensely, as reported by Marca.

They are beautiful matches, much better in a single match, anything can happen. We suffered a lot, when we scored the third we relaxed and tied. Then Frenkie appeared a la Pippo Inzaghi! We gave a good image until the end. We scored the goal in the 80s, it shows that we have a winning mentality and that will give us confidence. I have been playing well since January. I want to continue like this until the end of the season. I have the confidence of the coach and my teammates and that’s easier. The most important thing is teamwork.

Griezmann’s goals move him past Ludovic Giuly on the list of all-time French goalscorers for Barcelona. The striker now has 27 for Barca and is behind only Thierry Henry who managed 49 for the Catalan giants, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

De Jong Delivers Again

De Jong scored Barca’s fourth goal to restore the visitors’ lead after Fede Vico had made it 3-3 from the penalty spot in extra-time. The Dutchman now has five goals in his last nine outings and spoke about his team’s performance after the game.

Antoine’s first goal made us believe. This match shows that we are very well mentally. The most difficult thing was to react in the 90 minutes with 2-0. We have been growing a lot in the last games. We are united and we show ourselves as a team and that is the important thing.

The Netherlands international is fast becoming one of Barca’s most important performers and is thriving under manager Ronald Koeman in a more advanced position in midfield.

Turning Point for Barcelona?

The win was finally wrapped by Jordi Alba volleying home Barca’s fifth of the night. The defender also netted a very rare header earlier to send the match into extra-time and feels the win could be a turning point in the team’s season.

I don’t remember scoring a goal with a header. It’s a play that Leo and I always do, I’ve seen Antoine and gone inside. Very happy with the goal that allowed us to go to extra time. But I’m very happy for the extra time, the team;s attitude. Until the end we fought. This game is sure to be a turning point. The last I remember was a 2-3 win in Seville. I don’t remember a comeback like this. It will give us a lot of confidence, the team is very united and today it has been shown.

Barca must wait until Friday to discover who they will face in the semi-finals of the competition. Sevilla and Levante are also through to the last four, while the final quarter-final takes place on Thursday and sees Real Betis take on Athletic Club.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Hit by Ansu Fati Setback, Striker Out of Crunch Match