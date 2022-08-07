Chief Confirms Barcelona Set To ‘Complete One More Signing’

Barcelona have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window by spending big on a host of new signings and president Joan Laporta has said there may still be another arrival still to come.

Laporta spoke ahead of Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Mexican side Pumas at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 7 and offered an update on the club’s transfer business, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“We will complete one more signing with an agreement in principle,” said Laporta. Romano is confident that the player the president is talking about is Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona have already brought in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha as well as free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. The Catalan continues to be linked with several other players including Alonso and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Tuchel Confirms Alonso Wants To Leave

Alonso certainly looks the favorite to be the next player to arrive at Barcelona. The left-back did not feature in Chelsea’s opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season against Everton, and manager Thomas Tuchel explained why after the match, as reported by Metro.

“He tries to leave and we agreed to this wish and that is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch today,” he said. “He would have been on the pitch otherwise but I think it was the right thing to do.”

Chelsea have already moved to bring in former Barcelona man Marc Cucurella which should pave the way for Alonso to leave. Barcelona are expected to land the left-back shortly for a fee of “less than €10 million.” The experienced Spaniard will provide competition to Jordi Alba and give Xavi another option on the left side of the defense.

Laporta Offers Frenkie de Jong Update

Meanwhile, Bernardo also continues to be linked with a move for Barcelona, and coach Pep Guardiola has said he does not know if the Portugal international will stay at the Etihad Stadium, as reported by The Guardian.

“The player will have to talk to the club and I have never ever been involved in that. Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path,” he said. “Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don’t know what is going to happen.”

However, it appears the only way the midfielder will arrive is if Frenkie de Jong departs. Laporta also spoke about the Dutchman amid continued uncertainty about the midfielder’s future at the club, as reported by Romano.

“Frenkie’s our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too, ” he said. “With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

De Jong has said publicly on several occasions he wants to stay at Barcelona but continues to be linked with Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United.

