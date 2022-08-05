Barcelona To Sign Full-back ‘For Less Than €10 Million:’ Report

Barcelona have enjoyed a hectic summer transfer window so far, spending big on Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Kounde, and the Catalans may not have finished splashing the cash yet either.

Xavi’s side are “very close” to signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard will arrive to provide competition for Jordi Alba on the left of the defense.

Alonso is expected to sign a two-year deal with the option for one more at the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario Sport. Barcelona will pay “less than €10 million” for the 31-year-old.

Chelsea appear willing to let Alonso leave after landing former Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues have splashed out £55 million (€65m/$67m) plus a potential £7m in add-ons for the defender.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Alonso Says Goodbye To Chelsea?

Alonso has already said his goodbyes to Chelsea after training with the team on Friday, August 5, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The defender is expected to travel to Barcelona over the weekend to finalize his move to the Camp Nou.

The veteran has pressured Chelsea into allowing him to return to Spain because he wants to be closer to his family after eight years in England with Sunderland and the Blues.

If Alonso does make the switch then he will follow in his father’s footsteps. Alonso senior also played for the Catalan giants back in the 1980s, winning a La Liga title and the Copa del Rey during his five years at the club.

Barca Open Up On Azpilicueta

Barca had also been linked with a move for Alonso’s Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. However, the right-back has since signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League side.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany has spoken about Azpilicueta at a news conference and admitted Barca did have an agreement with the Spain international but could not quite get a deal over the line, as reported by Romano.

“We had an agreement with Azpilicueta on personal terms but Chelsea didn’t want to sell him,” explained Alemany. “We have other options but I can’t mention any names.”

It’s not clear if Barca will make any further signings due to their ongoing financial issues. Indeed the Catalans are still waiting to hear if they can register their new signings with La Liga, although president Joan Laporta is feeling confident, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We have done the job well and we believe we meet all the requirements. The documentation is all submitted and we are waiting for the response from LaLiga,” he said. “There may be some disparity, but we understand that there will be no problems because we have complied with everything and the players will be able to register. If not, we are prepared to apply the fourth lever and we will do so.”

Barcelona will certainly be hoping La Liga give the new signings the green light, particularly as the start of the new season is just over a week away. The team’s first match of the new campaign is against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, August 13.

READ NEXT: ‘Today I Must Say Goodbye:’ Barcelona Star Confirms Exit