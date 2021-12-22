Barcelona ‘Close’ To Completing First January Transfer: Report

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented but the club are thought to be “close” to completing a deal for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The two clubs are currently “working to reach an agreement” on a transfer for an initial fee of €55 million, as reported by Sam Lee at The Athletic. Torres has become frustrated at the lack of opportunities at City and has been told “he would be a central part of their rebuilding operation under new coach Xavi.”

Talks are said to be “nearing a conclusion” with the Premier League champions willing to sell the 21-year-old, providing they receive an acceptable offer. City signed Torres from Valencia for €23m in August 2020.

Journalist Matteo Moretto reports the transfer is “practically closed” and it could just be a “matter of days” before everything is finalized between the two clubs. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has announced Torres will sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

However, there is a word of caution amid all the excitement about the possibility of Torres arriving. Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN report the transfer is “dependent on [Barca] freeing up room on their wage bill first.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barca Working To Make Room For Torres

All of which means Barca have to offload players first to stay within La Liga’s salary limits and raise some much-needed funds. The retirement of Sergio Aguero will help but more departures will be required.

Barca director Mateu Alemany confirmed as much ahead of Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday, December 21.

“We have a lot of duties at Barcelona currently, but the first thing is to respect financial fair play to be able to sign,” he said, as reported by SportsKeeda. “There must be departures first and foremost.”

Barcelona are now “working to speed up some exits” in order to be able to register Torres in time for when the club return to action in 2022, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans’ first game of the new year is in La Liga against Real Mallorca on Sunday, January 2.

Barca then face Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey three days later before hosting Granada in La Liga on Saturday, January 8. Xavi will then take his team to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup and a semi-final against Real Madrid.

How Will Torres Fit In At Barcelona?

If Torres does indeed swap Manchester City for Barcelona then he will increase Xavi’s attacking options at the Camp Nou. The 21-year-old is a versatile player who can play as a striker or a winger.

“I consider myself a winger – it’s where I show my potential the most, but it’s also good to play as a striker,” he told reporters at a press conference back in October after featuring as a center-forward for Manchester City at the start of the campaign.

Xavi could be tempted to use Torres as a striker, flanked by forwards such as Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele, which looks a potent attacking set-up on paper.

The new coach will also have Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite back from injury in 2022 to boost his options as well as youngsters Ez Abde, Ilias Akhomach, and Ferran Jutgla who have all enjoyed first-team minutes this season.

READ NEXT: Xavi Shares Moment With Rakitic During Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

