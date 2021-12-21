Xavi Shares Moment With Rakitic During Barcelona Clash [WATCH]

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez shared a great moment with his former teammate Ivan Rakitic during the clash between the Catalan giants and Sevilla in La Liga on Tuesday, December 21.

Rakitic, who played alongside Xavi in midfield for Barca before the club legend’s departure in 2015, was offered a helping hand late on in the game which finished 1-1, as shown by Twitter user Tala.

It was a touching moment between the two former colleague who won the Champions League together before Xavi’s departure, as shown by journalist Toni Juanmarti.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and spent six trophy-laden years at the Camp Nou before returning to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the summer of 2020.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Gives His Verdict On Sevilla Draw

Tuesday’s draw saw Barcelona miss the chance to move level on points with Rayo Vallecano in fourth place in La Liga and means the Catalan giants finish 2021 down in seventh in La Liga.

Xavi spoke after the match and revealed he was happy with his team’s performance but not the result, as reported by Marca.

“We lost two points. We deserved to win. We were very good. The team is growing and has improved in many aspects. Today could not be. Proud despite the draw,” he said. “We have not been fortunate. Gavi’s header, Ousmane’s post … They are ahead of us in strategy. They are things to improve. The team competes and is improving. I am proud of the team, but not of the draw.”

Barca needed Ronald Araujo to rescue a point after Sevilla had gone ahead through a goal from Lucas Ocampos. The hosts then had Jules Kounde sent off in the second half after he hurled a ball at Jordi Alba’s face.

Xavi’s side could not make the man advantage count in the final half an hour, although Ousmane Dembele did hit a post, and had to settle for a draw in their final game of 2021.

Araujo: Barcelona Were Superior

Barcelona goalscorer Ronald Araujo was also disappointed with the result and felt his team had been the better side on Tuesday. The Uruguay international also told reporters after the match he feels the result is a step in the right direction, as reported by Marca.

“It’s a step forward. We played a great game against a great rival and on their pitch,” he said. We were superior, especially in the second half. Their goal was to their credit, they did very well. It’s a shame because we wanted to win.”

Barcelona now have some time to rest over the festive period. The team’s next game is away at Real Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday, January 2.

READ NEXT: Gavi Scores Messi-Esque Wonder Goal for Barcelona [WATCH]

