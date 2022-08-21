‘There Is a Negotiation:’ Club Confirm Interest in Barcelona Defender

Barcelona center-back Samuel Umtiti appears to be close to a Camp Nou exit before the transfer window closes at the end of August, with Serie A side Lecce interested in the World Cup winner.

Club president Saverio Sticchi Damiani has told DAZN that reports linking the Italian side with the defender are true but a deal is not quite agreed yet, as reported by Diario Sport. He said, “We have been evaluating the signing of Umtiti for a long time. There is a negotiation with FC Barcelona, ​​but there is still a lot to talk about.”

Umtiti will move to Lecce on a season-long loan, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. Barcelona will pay the center-back’s entire salary but “will receive bonuses linked to the player’s appearances.”

The Frenchman has opted to move to Lecce because he “wants to become a coach and wants to learn about Italian football and the tactics.” Lecce are back in Serie A this season after a seven-year absence but have lost both of their opening games of the new campaign.

Umtiti is set to move after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou by coach Xavi. The 28-year-old made just one appearance last season and has slipped down the pecking order after struggling with knee injuries.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Sergino Dest To Follow Umtiti Out?

The Barcelona center-back may not be the only defender heading out of the Camp Nou before the window closes. USMNT star Sergino Dest appears to have no future at the club until Xavi.

The coach was asked about right-back options at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad and did not even mention the 21-year-old.

“We wanted to sign Azpilicueta. It was not possible, now we have to see other options,” he explained. “We have players who can play there. Ronald [Araujo] is not a natural right-back but he can play there. We have Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde can play there as an emergency.”

Xavi has also left Dest out of his squad for the trip to Real Sociedad. The American also failed to make the list for the opening game of the season against Rayo and it seems clear Xavi is not counting on Dest this season.

Dest Agent Offers Update

However, Barcelona do not have much time to find a new club for Dest. There has been speculation Manchester United are keen on the youngster, but his agent told reporter Jonathan Shrager there have been no offers yet.

Dest’s representative Joes Blakborn tells me that Manchester United have not recently been in contact to discuss a possible transfer. At this moment, no club has made Barcelona an offer for Sergiño — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) August 19, 2022

Xavi told Dest before pre-season that he “would be used as cover at left-back” in the new season but has since had a change of heart, as reported by ESPN. The defender has since been told “he can leave due to a change in the side’s intended style of play and the ongoing financial pressure on the club.”

Dest would prefer to stay at the club but faces spending the entire campaign out of the team. The full-back cost €20 million when he signed from Ajax in 2020 and has a contract that runs until 2025.

READ NEXT: ‘I Want Him on My Team:’ Xavi Sends Strong Message to Barcelona