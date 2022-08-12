‘I Want Him on My Team:’ Xavi Sends Strong Message to Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has made it clear that he wants the club to keep hold of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid speculation he is wanted by Premier League side Chelsea.

The manager was asked about Aubameyang’s future at a press conference ahead of his team’s opening La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, August 13 and made his feelings clear.

“I want him on my team. The players I don’t count on, already know. I have already spoken to them. The other ones are part of the club, they train with us and they are here to compete,” he said. “Between now and the 31st August a lot can happen. But Aubameyang I like a lot, he helped us a lot. He’s an important player for me. He arrived here with a lot of humility, a good work ethic, so we’ll see what happens.”

The Gabon international only arrived in January but finished last season as the team’s joint top scorer on 13 goals, level with Memphis Depay despite playing just 23 games in all competitions

Premier League side Chelsea are keen to bring the striker back to the Premier League for the 2022-23 campaign but have not yet made an “official proposal.” According to Relevo, Chelsea will need to splash out €25 million if they are to land Aubameyang.

Xavi Talks Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also facing an uncertain future amid speculation he is also wanted in the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United continue to be linked with the Dutchman, and Xavi offered an update on the midfielder.

“For me, it’s the same as Aubameyang. He’s an important player, he’s part of the squad, I can use him. Great,” he said. “From now until the 31st we’ll see what opportunities there are and where we are regards our participation in the market. From now until the 31st, anything can happen, with Frenkie and with many players of the squad. Things can happen.”

De Jong has publicly stated on several occasions he wants to stay at Barcelona but speculation over his future has dominated headlines across Europe throughout the summer transfer window.

Xavi Confident About New Signings

Xavi also spoke about his new signings and is confident all the players will be registered in time for Saturday’s opening match against Rayo at the Camp Nou.

“The club has signed very well and I am very excited about what has been signed,” he said. “We have time until tomorrow and we are very optimistic. There is time until tomorrow. Maybe not 100% but we’ll see tomorrow.”

Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha have all arrived along with free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto also require registering after signing new contracts.

Barcelona confirmed on Friday, August 12 another financial ‘lever’ has been activated which should help the registrations. The Catalans have sold 24.5% of Barça Studios for €100 million to Orpheus Media.

