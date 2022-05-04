‘Barcelona Are Very Interested:’ Club Chief Talks Up Move For Teen

Barcelona have no shortage of exciting young players at the Camp Nou currently with teenagers such as Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati all impressing for the Catalan giants.

Another talented youngster could be about to arrive at Barcelona with Slavia Sofia president Ventsislav Stefanov confirming the Catalans are keen on 16-year-old defender Martin Georgiev.

“FC Barcelona are very interested in Martin Georgiev,” the president said as reported by Sport.ro. “Soon he will probably be the third Bulgarian player to wear the Barcelona shirt.”

The 16-year-old has already played for Slavia Sofia’s first team this season despite his youth and lack of top-level experience. Barcelona have been following Georgiev for some time and “negotiations are underway,” as reported by Diario Sport.

If the teenager does sign for the Catalan giants he will join up with Barcelona B initially to gain experience. However, he will know there is a clear path from the subsidiary to the first team as youngsters such as Gavi and Nico Gonzalez have proved this season.

All Change at the Back for Barcelona?

Barcelona look set for plenty of changes in the first team’s backline for the 2022-23 campaign with the club keen to move on Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Oscar Mingueza, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

All three players have struggled for game time this season and are below Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia in the pecking order at the Camp Nou under new coach Xavi.

Barcelona “are working” on finding a new club for Umtiti in France, as reported by Diario Sport. The defender would prefer to return to former club Lyon but Barcelona have not heard from the Ligue 1 side yet.

However, French top flight clubs such as Montpellier, Nice and Rennes have all expressed an interest in the World Cup winner who has made just one La Liga appearance so far this season.

Lenglet could also be on the move with Barcelona having received offers from “various Premier League clubs,” as reported by Sport. A move back to former club Sevilla is also a possibility with sporting director Monchi a fan of the center-back.

Araujo Set To Lead Barcelona Defense?

One player who certainly will still be at Barcelona next season and will surely be a regular is Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan has just signed a new long-term deal at the Camp Nou that runs until 2026.

Araujo told reporters after signing his renewal that his plan is to stay at Barcelona for a long time, as reported by ESPN.

“The idea is to be here for many years. And maybe in two years I can renew again and go for even more [success]. That’s the intention,” he said. “I am convinced that with the team and the project we are building [with coach Xavi Hernandez] we are going to achieve a lot of things in the future.”

The 23-year-old has already made 79 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions and has been tipped to go on and captain the side in the future due to his leadership abilities.

