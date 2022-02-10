Barcelona Come Up With Plan To Land Erling Haaland: Report

Barcelona have come up with a plan to land Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland and will go “all out” for the Norway international in the summer transfer window.

Haaland is expected to leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the current season and it’s been reported he has a release clause of just €75 million that kicks in during summer 2022.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “determined” to land Haaland and “has already held several meetings” with his agent Mino Raiola, as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

However, coach Xavi also wants to strengthen his defense this summer, so “to save money for a forward, Barca have contacted players whose contracts are expiring with their respective clubs within the next 18 months.”

Those players in question are Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, who are both out of contract in the summer, and team-mate Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2023 but at 31 he is likely to be available at a decent price.

Valencia left-back Jose Gaya and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will also be a free agent in the summer, are also Barcelona targets ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona’s Dream Attack?

Barcelona’s dream frontline for next season would consist of Ferran Torres, Haaland, and Ansu Fati, according to Diario Sport. However, the Catalans would have to offload players to make that possible.

Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, and Martin Braithwaite could all be moved on in the summer to make space for Haaland. De Jong is only on loan and seems destined to return to Sevilla, while Memphis could be sold this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

Braithwaite wants to stay at Barcelona but looks set to have very few opportunities between now and the end of the campaign following the arrivals of Ferran, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

Haaland Vows To Improve

Haaland surely won’t lack for offers if he does decide his time with Dortmund is finally up. The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals in just 14 Bundesliga games this season but has admitted he needs to improve, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I think I can improve on everything. If you say I am good at finishing, I can improve my finishing a lot. I can become faster, so I can improve that. I can become stronger, so I can improve that,” he said. But if I should improve one thing, it would be to not get injured, because if I am not injured I will play a lot more games and I will deliver even better. If you were to ask what my goals are for 2022, it is to not be injured, and the goals for the rest of my career are not be injured. That’s the main thing.”

Landing Haaland certainly won’t be easy for Barcelona, although the forward has previously said he thinks he will play in Spain next which offers the Catalans hope he could be lured to the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Santos Confirm Agreement With Barcelona For ‘Two Jewels’