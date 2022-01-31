Barcelona Complete Final Signing of January Transfer Window

Barcelona have completed the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Premier League side Arsenal after a hectic transfer deadline day at the Camp Nou.

The Gabon international has joined on a free transfer following his departure from the Gunners where he scored 92 goals in 163 games after arriving in north London from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Gabon international is now a Barcelona player after he successfully completed a medical at the club on Monday night.

The striker will arrive on a free transfer from Arsenal after being released by the Gunners and the transfer will be officially announced on Tuesday, February 1, as reported by Diario Sport.

Aubameyang joins Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore in making the switch to the Camp Nou in the winter. The striker will offer Xavi another attacking option after the coach saw Sergio Aguero forced to retire because of a heart condition and lost Ansu Fati to a hamstring injury.

Barca Set For New-Look Attack

Barcelona’s January signings means the club looks set to field a new-look attack for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. Aubameyang should play in his preferred position as the team’s No. 9 and could be flanked by Ferran and Traore.

Xavi also has Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, and Luuk de Jong as back-up options, while it remains to be seen what will happen with Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman remains at the club, despite being told to leave in January, but has been left out of the Xavi’s last two matchday squads.

The Barcelona boss also has Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla available. Both youngsters have enjoyed plenty of game time this season because of injuries and Covid-19 but may drop back down to Barcelona B for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati is not expected back for some time after suffering a relapse of a hamstring injury. Barcelona have confirmed he will undergo conservative treatment, and not require further surgery, but have not yet offered an indication yet of when he is expected back.

Dembele Stays For Now?

Barcelona also still have Ousmane Dembele at the club, after the forward failed to secure a move away in the January window, but uncertainty still surrounds the Frenchman’s future.

Dembele has been left out of Barcelona’s last two squads and the club chiefs will meet on Tuesday to discuss the 24-year-old’s future at the Camp Nou, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

There is “great anger” from some at Barcelona who believe that Dembele has not “behaved well” throughout the whole saga as he refused to entertain interest from several Premier League clubs.

Barcelona could now decide to keep Dembele in the stands for the rest of the season or even look at terminating his contract. Coach Xavi will also be involved in the decision making and does now have plenty of options if it’s decided the Frenchman has already played his last game for the club.

