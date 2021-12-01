Barcelona Star Set for Surgery, Could Miss Four Months

Barcelona have been hit with another injury blow after confirming that versatile star Sergi Roberto is set to undergo surgery on a right quadriceps injury in Finland.

The Catalan giants confirmed the news in an statement on the club’s official website.

“The first team player Sergi Roberto will under surgery in the coming days for the injury he sustained to his rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh,” read a statement. “The procedure will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff. When the surgery has been carried out, the Club will issue a new press release.”

The 29-year-old has made 12 appearances so far this season but has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in October that proved to be Ronald Koeman’s final game in charge.

Roberto joins Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Pedri, and Ansu Fati on the injured list at the Camp Nou. The Spain international could miss up to four months of action, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Uncertainty Over Roberto’s Barcelona Future

Roberto’s injury could see the midfielder miss the majority of the 2021-22 season and comes at a time when there is significant uncertainty over his long-term future at the Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and yet to agree an extension with the Catalan giants. New coach Xavi wants Roberto to stay but talks over a new deal are yet to restart after having ground to a halt in October, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Roberto wants to stay at the club, where he has spent his entire career, and is willing to make an “economic effort” when it comes to a new contract due to Barca’s ongoing financial difficulties.

However, his agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, has admitted that they are still waiting to hear from the Catalan giants. He explained, “We are waiting for Barça, which already knows our approach and the player’s will to adapt to the economic circumstances of the club.”

More Injury Problems For Xavi

Roberto’s injury is another problem for Xavi but the coach does have plenty of options in the squad currently. The Spaniard’s preferred position is in midfield but he has played more regularly at right-back in recent seasons.

Barca are well-stocked for options in midfield with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong joined by young and exciting talents such as Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez. Riqui Puig is also available and will be hoping for more game time under Xavi.

However, the new coach has fewer options at right-back. USMNT star Sergino Dest is available once again after recovering from a back injury but is yet to convince Xavi fully of his quality, as reported by Marca.

Oscar Mingueza is also an option on the right of the defense, while Xavi will be able to call on Dani Alves in January. The Brazilian will be eligible to play in 2022 after returning for a second spell on a free transfer.

READ NEXT: Xavi Clashes With Villarreal Coaches After Wild Barcelona Win

