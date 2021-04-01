Barcelona Considering Alternative to Erling Haaland: Report

Barcelona is reportedly considering trying to land Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window if a move for top target Erling Haaland proves unsuccessful.

The club is aware that signing Haaland will be complicated as the Norway international is one of the most in-demand players in European football. The Dortmund star is wanted by a host of other top clubs and will not come cheap which will be a problem for Barcelona given the size of the club’s debts.

If Haaland does not arrive at the Camp Nou this summer then Barca wants Isak to strengthen the attack instead, according to former Barcelona star Lobo Carrasco for El Chiringuito TV.



Isak has been linked with a move to Barcelona before now. ESPN reported back in February that the Catalan giants had “intensified their interest” in the striker who has a release clause set at €70 million ($82m).

Isak Talks Barcelona Interest

Barca’s interest in Isak goes back even further and led to the striker being asked about rumors of a move to the Camp Nou in 2020. The youngster gave little away in an interview with Studio Blagul but did admit to being flattered by the speculation, as reported by AS.

He explained, “I don’t know much about it. Nothing really. It is an honor, of course, that a club like Barcelona looks at my work.” Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has gone on to become a regular in the team.

The 21-year-old has 12 goals in 24 La Liga appearances so far in 2020-21 and has picked up a club record along the way too this season.

3 – Alexander Isak 🇸🇪 (21 years and 153 days) became the youngest player to score a hat-trick for @RealSociedadEN in LaLiga in the 21st century. Giant. pic.twitter.com/nKCjMkp7rz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 21, 2021

Isak could even end the season with his first major piece of silverware. Real Sociedad plays the final of the delayed 2019-20 Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Barca In Haaland Talks

Barcelona president Joan Laporta held talks with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and father on Thursday, according to Fabrizio Romano at the Guardian. The negotiations were described as “positive if inconclusive” with Laporta making it clear he wants to bring the Norwegian to the Camp Nou.

Borusssia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has since responded to the reports about Barcelona meeting Raiola in an interview with Sky Germany. He said, “I spoke to Raiola yesterday. We made our intention clear.”

Yet Raiola and Haaland also met with Real Madrid on Thursday afternoon, according to Cadena Cope. The meeting was described as purely “informative” with the Real Madrid camp wanting to know the striker’s current situation and Raiola keen to find out if Los Blancos are able to sign the forward.

Speculation over Haaland’s future is likely to continue throughout the summer with the prolific 20-year-old Dortmund star having emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

